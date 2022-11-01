Little Rock police urge city’s support





Little Rock recorded its 70th homicide of the year on Sunday, nearing the record set in 1993, and the interim police chief said Monday that investigating officers need support.

"We need people's help in the community to stop this senseless loss of life within our city," Chief Wayne Bewley said during a news conference in Little Rock.

Bewley said the Little Rock Police Department reported 76 homicides in 1993, but six of those were reviewed by the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office and found to be justifiable. Because of that, Bewley said, "the final number ultimately reported to the FBI [for 1993] was 70 criminal homicides."

The interim chief said the decision meant that, technically, 2022 had tied 1993 for the most Little Rock homicides, though he acknowledged that officials might find that some of this year's homicides were also justifiable.

"I want to point out that the first homicide of this year is too many," Bewley said. "And now at 70, matching the 1993 number, for me personally I want to say that is frustrating. To the members of the Little Rock Police Department it is frustrating, and I know also to the citizens of Little Rock it is frustrating."

So far this year, seven files are at the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office for review, Bewley said. Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said the files still under review could not be considered solved or unsolved until the reviews are complete.

Of the year's other 63 homicides, 46 have been solved, and 17 are considered unsolved.

Bewley asked that anyone with information about any of the 17 unsolved homicides call the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4636, contact the Major Crimes Division directly at (501) 371-4660, or use the YourLRPD app to submit information.

The interim chief said the Police Department will continue to have their crime analyst review data to create targeted patrols in areas that need them.

Bewley said a "relatively new" practice in the past year has been weekly intelligence, where all of the command staff in the Major Crimes Division and Special Investigations Division meet to discuss the previous weekend's violent crime.

"It allows us to take a look at what we're seeing, have open discussions among command staff, have input from every section of the department and determine if there is something we are seeing that we can intervene in," the interim chief said.

Bewley said he was a patrol officer working the streets in 1993, and the only thing familiar about this year is the number of killings.

"Today's homicides are largely different," he said.

"We talk about many of our crimes this year are not gang-related. I'm not saying none are -- but they are largely people who know each other that, from one circumstance or another, have issues that lead to violence and ultimately to a homicide. The numbers are matching, but it is a different feel."

He said the Little Rock Police Department reaches out and works with community groups, saying that those efforts need to be sustained and maintained over time.

In a statement on Sunday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Little Rock residents "mourn this loss of life as we have the others who have fallen victim to homicides in our city."

"This is a tragic milestone, and it's one we must all pause to recognize as we further intensify our efforts to reduce violent crime and take illegal guns off the streets," Scott added.

The mayor stressed that the killings in 2022 are different from the gang activity the city saw in 1993.

"Because of that [difference], we've put social workers in the field, we've funded conflict resolution programs for at-risk youth and we've convened the H.O.P.E Council, a panel of experts that will make important recommendations on how to move forward with prevention, intervention and treatment programs," Scott said.

Aaron Sadler, a spokesman for the mayor's office, said the office had nothing to add to Monday's comments from the Little Rock Police Department, but he noted that the mayor does support several neighborhood groups that can be found on the city's website.

Steve Landers, one of Scott's challengers in next month's mayoral election, said in a statement that he and his wife "feel saddened over the 70th Little Rock homicide victim."

"But it's not just a number," Landers added.

"It's a person, a family, a friend, and a whole community. Our entire city should mourn these senseless deaths. One Little Rock homicide is one tragedy too many."

Landers added that he wants to help stop crime and unite the city.

"Election or no election, and no matter the cause, these killings have to stop," Landers said.



