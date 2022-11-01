Management area named for conservation leader Dupps





The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission honored one of its former commissioners by adding Kirk Dupps' name to Northwest Arkansas's Beaver Lake Wildlife Management Area adjoining Devil's Eyebrow Natural Area near Gateway. The unanimous vote to recognize Dupps with this honor was held in a special meeting Oct. 5.

Beaver Lake runs 73 miles from Fayetteville north to Beaver Dam near Eureka Springs. It is two miles wide at its widest and has approximately 450 miles of shoreline. The 8,007-acre Beaver Lake Wildlife Management Area encompasses the lake and includes all of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land surrounding the lake.

Dupps, of Eureka Springs, was appointed by Gov. Bill Clinton and served a seven-year term on the commission beginning in 1992. Dupps helped plan the successful promotion and passage of the Amendment 75 Conservation Sales Tax approved by Arkansas voters in November 1996 and put into effect 1997. The trout fishery on the White River below Beaver Dam is a lasting legacy for him. He spearheaded major habitat improvements and the establishment of catch-and-release fishing areas on the White River.

Before his term as a commissioner ended, Dupps was appointed a member of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through an appointment by the U.S. secretary of the interior.

Dupps was the founder of the Acres for America program and was able to persuade Walmart to donate $35 million to put one acre of land in conservation for every acre it had developed or planned to develop. The money has funded hundreds of projects nationwide including a number in Northwest Arkansas such as Smith Creek Nature Preserve in Boxley Valley, 3,017- acre Devil's Eyebrow Natural Area and many parcels on the Kings River, including the most recent Rockhouse Creek acquisition linking the McIlroy Madison County Wildlife Management Area and other Kings River properties that now connect approximately 23,000 acres in conservation.

In 2005 Dupps was presented the Conservation Hero Award by The Nature Conservancy in recognition of his outstanding support of conservation in Arkansas. In 2020, Dupps was honored with a lifetime conservation achievement award presented by Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.



