• Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 as she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record "Midnights." Billboard reported Monday that Swift surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021. "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the pop star tweeted Monday. The new album came out Oct. 21 with a 13-track standard release and a deluxe version with another seven bonus tracks. It has had one of the biggest album launches in nearly seven years. Billboard also reported that Swift now ties with Barbra Streisand for the female artist with the most No. 1 albums. The No. 1 spot belongs to "Anti-Hero," whose lyrics "It's me/hi/I'm the problem/It's me" have quickly become a TikTok trend. The other top 10 songs include "Lavender Haze," "Maroon," "Snow on the Beach," "Midnight Rain," "Bejeweled" and "Question...?" The numbers are for the week Oct. 21-Oct. 27.

• Ye attacked the family of George Floyd on Sunday shortly after saying he wanted to "apologize" for false statements he has made about Floyd's death. In an Instagram post, the rapper lashed out against Roxie Washington -- the mother of Floyd's daughter -- after she moved to file a $250 million lawsuit over his recent remarks about the police brutality victim. Ye's post has since been deleted. In June 2020, Ye reportedly donated $2 million to the Floyd family. He also reportedly launched a college savings fund for Floyd and Washington's young daughter, Gianna, after police officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine-and-a-half minutes. However, Ye drew sharp criticism last month for falsely claiming on an episode of the "Drink Champs" podcast that Floyd's death was fentanyl-related and that Chauvin's "knee wasn't even on his neck like that." Washington is now planning to sue Ye for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress, according to an Oct. 18 news release from her legal team. "Now for Roxie Washington and Roxie Washington ALONE," Ye captioned a photo of Washington on Instagram this weekend. "I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George's daughter...Your daughter! ... Many gave words. I ACTED. Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars ... when I'm going through an Economic lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Score bankrupting." Ye's Instagram rant came and went days after he told paparazzi that he wanted to "apologize" for his "Drink Champs" remarks about Floyd. "When I ... questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people," Ye told paparazzi in a video credited to Buzzipper/LAGossipTV.