



Construction work changes bus route

Due to traffic delays from road construction at the intersection of Albert Pike and Mountain Pine roads, the city's Intracity Transit Bus Route 2 will temporarily end at the West Gate Plaza Center, 2278 Albert Pike Road, as of Monday.

This temporary service change will occur on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bus will operate the normal route at all other times and on Saturdays.

A free shuttle will be provided to anyone needing to reach a bus stop west of West Gate Plaza Center, including the loop serving National Park College. The shuttle will also provide free rides back to West Gate Plaza Center, where it will meet with the regular Route 2 bus for travel back to the Transportation Depot.

At times, the Arkansas Department of Transportation may close the intersection of Albert Pike and Mountain Pine roads, which will require the shuttle to use alternate routes.

This service change will allow the Route 2 bus to keep its hourly transfer connection to the other routes, which has not been possible during much of the construction.

Utility work to close part of Carpenter Dam

The southbound lane of Carpenter Dam Road, between Mason Loop and the intersection of Arkridge Road and Rockport Lane, will be closed daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Wednesday for power line work.

Caution signs and flaggers will be in place, and motorists should use caution in the area.



