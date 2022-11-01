NW outdoor briefs





Hikers venture to Kansas

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike Nov. 10 along the Elk River Hiking Trail near Independence, Kan. The hike is six miles out and back. The drive to get there is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes from Bella Vista.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Cruise to see eagles

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area begins pontoon boat cruises Saturday to see bald eagles on Beaver Lake. Trips set sail Saturdays and Sundays through February. Extra dates have been added in December during the Christmas season on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27-31.

Cost is $15 plus tax for adults or $7.50 plus tax for children age 6-12.. Trips depart at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina. Reservations are required and are made through the park by calling the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Guys, Gals fish two lakes

Guys and Gals bass club held their two-day season ending championship on Oct. 22-23. Day one was at Table Rock Lake and day two at Beaver Lake.

Justin and Ashley Pruitt won the tournament with eight bass weighing 15.95 pounds. Mike and Catilyn Rose were second with eight bass at 15.36 pounds. They had big bass on day one at 3.34 pounds. Tad and Michaela Beccard were third with nine bass at 12.65 pounds. Brandon and Tracy Ivy were fourth with six bass at 11.59 pounds. They had big bass on day two at 4.18 pounds.

Photograph fall leaves

The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area are teaming up to lead a fall foliage photo shoot in the park at 7 a.m. Sunday. The tour will leave the parking lot of the Historic Van Winkle trailhead on the north side of Arkansas 12, just west of the visitor's center.

Participants should bring their cameras and tripods. Experienced photographers will be on site to offer assistance and suggestions.

If lake levels are low enough, the group plans to hike along the lake shore to photograph the early morning sunlight over the bluffs and tree line.

For more information, contact park interpreter Steve Chyrchel, steve.chyrchel@arkansas.gov or call (479) 789-5000.

Trip visits Logan Springs

Ozark Society Sugar Creek chapter and The Nature Conservancy will host an outing and work session at Logan Springs Preserve near Siloam Springs at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10. All are welcome. Ozark Society membership isn't required.

Activities include a hike, picnic by a spring, lake or pond and invasive species removal. Car pooling will be at 9 a.m. across from the Illinois Watershed Partnership Learning Center in Cave Springs. Or, meet at 9:30 a.m. at the preserve, 15300 Osage Hill Road in Siloam Springs. Bring lunch, work gloves and water. Tools will be provided.

The preserve has a spring which forms an oxbow lake before the water enters the Illinois River. It is a haven for all species of wildlife.

Trails to close temporarily

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed for limited permit deer hunts on certain days in November, December and January. Trails will be closed Nov. 16-20, Dec. 7-11 and Jan. 7-8. Closed trails include Hidden Diversity multiuse trail, Monument Trails Wolf Den and Karst loops, Shaddox Hollow, Sinking Stream, Pigeon Roost.

At 12,000 acres, Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park and the only Arkansas state park that allows hunting.

Cash in with striper tags

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call (479) 295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.

Shirts celebrate anniversary

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners that supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River. The Buffalo was designated the nation's first National River by congress in 1972.

Visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/ to order a shirt.



