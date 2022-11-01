Off the Wire





TENNIS

Fritz wins in Paris

Taylor Fritz of the United States stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday. The ninth-seeded Fritz rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the opening set and took the second by winning the last four games. Davidovich Fokina made 24 unforced errors to just nine for Fritz. Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have already qualified for the ATP Finals. Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz are in the running to round out the eight-player field. "It's been the best season ever," Fritz said. "No pressure. I'm just trying to have the best result I possibly can. I played well here last year, so I don't see why I can't do it again this year." Fritz has won titles in Tokyo, Eastbourne and Indian Wells this season. He lost to eventual champion Djokovic in the Paris Masters quarterfinals last year. No. 13 Matteo Berrettini withdrew because of a left foot injury and was replaced by lucky loser Fabio Fognini in the main draw. Jannik Sinner and Marin Cilic were the only seeded players to get knocked out on Monday.

BASKETBALL

Arizona guard suspended

Arizona guard Courtney Ramey will be suspended the first three games of the season for participating in a non-certified per-draft camp last spring. The school announced Monday that Ramey lost an appeal for taking part in the seniors-only Portsmouth Invitational in April. Ramey will be able to play in No. 18 Arizona's exhibition game against Western Oregon tonight but will have to sit out games against Nicholls State, Southern and Utah Tech. The Portsmouth Invitational was designed for seniors who had exhausted their college eligibility, but Ramey's participation was a bit of a gray area because the NCAA gave players an extra covid-19 year. The camp was not held the past two years due to covid-19 concerns.

SOCCER

Neymar's trial concludes

Neymar's trial concluded on Monday with the company that accused him of fraud and corruption reducing the prison sentence it sought for the player's alleged involvement in irregularities related to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013. The trial's conclusion came three days after Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. Brazilian company DIS continued with its charges but called for a revised prison sentence of 2 1/2 years for Neymar and four years for Neymar's father, who is also the player's agent. DIS initially sought five-year jail terms for the 30-year-old Neymar, his father and former Barcelona executives Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu.

Morgan added to U.S. roster

Alex Morgan has been included on the United States women's roster for a pair of exhibition matches against Germany after missing the team's recent games in Europe with a knee injury. Mallory Pugh and Taylor Kornieck, who also missed the Americans' losses earlier this month to England and Spain, were also named to the 24-player roster. Goalkeeper Adrianna France earned her first call-up since last year. Morgan, who won the Golden Boot in the National Women's Soccer League with 15 goals this season for the San Diego Wave, needs two more appearances to become the 13th player to play in 200 games for the U.S. The U.S., No. 1 in the FIFA rankings, finishes the year with matches against Germany on Nov. 10 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and on Nov. 13 at Harrison, N.J. Its current two-game skid is its first in 5 1/2 years.

Ukraine: No Iran in Cup

The Ukrainian soccer federation urged FIFA on Monday to remove Iran from the World Cup next month, alleging human rights violations and supplying the Russian military with weapons. The call was made three weeks before Iran is due to face England in the first Group B game in Qatar. The group also includes the United States and Wales. The Ukrainian federation's executive committee did not ask for Iran to be replaced at the tournament by the Ukraine team which lost to Wales in a European playoff final in June. Ukraine taking Iran's place was the suggestion last week by the country's top club, Shakhtar Donetsk, in a similar appeal to FIFA. FIFA has not commented on the Ukrainian requests and does not typically suspend member federations because of military decisions by a national government.

