100 years ago

Nov. 1, 1922

FORT SMITH -- Mrs. Rosina Todd, known as the only woman chief deputy United States marshal, resigned today after eight years' service and left for Camden, where she has accepted the position of accountant with the Ritchie Wholesale Grocery Company.

50 years ago

Nov. 1, 1972

FORT SMITH -- A suit challenging the residence requirements for registered voters under Arkansas Amendment 51 will be dropped, according to a letter received by the federal District Court here. Joel Carver, a University of Arkansas student, had filed the suit in May against Washington County Clerk Mrs. Ruth Roberts. Carver contended that Mrs. Roberts refused to let him register on April 29 and that she told him that nine-month students at the school were not residents. ... John Elrod of Siloam Springs, Carver's attorney, said that the question raised by the suit is now moot because out-of-state students are being registered. Carver challenged the portion of the amendment which sets up residence requirements for persons registering to vote.

25 years ago

Nov. 1, 1997

HOT SPRINGS -- The Spa City hopes to expand its fame soon with outdoor thermal pools for public swimming and wading... City Manager Kent Myers said planners want to build the pools and garden on a 4-acre site known as Doctors Park, a hillside tract of medical and dental offices near the Arkansas School for Mathematics and Sciences on Whittington Avenue. The alternative site would be city-owned Linden Park about two blocks to the west. ... Bonds would finance the $3.5 million to $4 million project, Myers said. ... Kenneth Wheatley III, chairman of the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, one of the groups behind the thermal pools project, said the loss of tourism to surrounding states that have casino gambling necessitates Hot Springs' doing something different to attract visitors.

10 years ago

Nov. 1, 2012

• In a letter sent this week to city leaders, the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police openly criticized the Little Rock Black Police Officers Association and questioned its role as a representative voice for black officers. The union's letter, sent Monday, came in response to a letter sent Oct. 19 to the same city officials by the black police officers association, and it challenges accusations of unfairness and disorganization within the department made by the black officers group. ... Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Simpson, a homicide detective, said that the union's response came after a vote by union members. The union represents approximately 90 percent of the 522 officers in the department. ... Black officers association Vice President Melvin Vester, the author of the Oct. 19 letter, is a 21-year veteran of the department and a member of the union. He said he didn't even know that the union had a Minority Issues Committee and that there is nothing new about the black officers group raising questions with the chief. What is new, he said, is the response from fellow officers.