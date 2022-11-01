Pedestrian, unidentified man killed on roadways in state

An unidentified man died after a crash during a police vehicle pursuit early Monday morning in Little Rock, according to a Police Department news release.

Officers with the 12th Street Division were monitoring traffic near Asher Avenue and Johnson Street about 1 a.m when radar showed a 2015 Dodge Durango traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone, the release said.

They attempted to stop the vehicle as it turned north on Woodrow Street, but the driver accelerated to nearly 90 miles per hour. He lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of 12th and Woodrow Street and hit an electric pole, then overturned multiple times before colliding with an unoccupied vehicle in the yard at 10th and South Woodrow, the release said.

The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle. Medics took the victim to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

On Friday, A Crawford County man died after getting hit by a car.

Ronny Ray Rowden, 60, of Alma was hit by a 2004 Lincoln Town Car, which was traveling north on Arkansas 162, according to a report from Arkansas State Police. Rowden was crossing the road as a pedestrian at the time of the collision, which took place near Westfork Street in Alma, at 8:58 a.m. Friday.