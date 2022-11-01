PREP FOOTBALL: Morris uses speed, Willsey uses power to lead teams to win

Many receivers have scored three touchdowns in a game but to do so on only six catches is especially impressive.

That's the big-play ability Kaylon Morris flashed on Friday when he caught 6 passes for 203 yards in Fayetteville's 48-7 victory over Rogers Heritage in 7A-West Conference play. Half of Morris' catches went for scores, including two 80-yard touchdowns and a 13-yard reception from quarterback Drake Lindsey.

"A lot of catches, a lot of big plays," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said of Morris, who averaged 33.8 yards per reception against the War Eagles. "He was just himself."

For his effort, Morris is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in Northwest Arkansas. Fisher Willsey of Mansfield in the NWADG Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley.

Morris missed most of last season with an injury but he's emerged as the leader of another strong group of receivers for the Purple Dogs (6-3, 4-2), who can finish as high as second in the 7A-West Conference. Morris may have been unknown at the start of the season but that's no longer the case for the senior wideout, who's caught 80 passes for 1,376 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games.

"I'm glad I played like I played just to show that I'm underrated," Morris said after his big performance on senior night at Fayetteville.

Fayetteville, which finished as state runners-up last year to Bryant, will conclude 7A-West Conference play at Springdale Har-Ber Friday before beginning postseason play.

Willsey is well-known as a senior playmaker for Mansfield (6-3, 3-3), which kept its playoff hopes alive after beating Cedarville 41-8 in 3A-1 Conference play. Willsey did most of the damage by rushing for 178 yards and 4 touchdowns on 12 carries against the Pirates. For the season, he's rushed for 452 yards on 93 carries with 12 touchdowns.

"Fisher Willsey played with a lot of physicality and heart Friday night," Mansfield coach Tim Cothran said. "Running out of tackles, taking big hits, delivering big hits, his run game has been strong all year. Very hard to tackle. Very hard to tackle."

Mansfield can finish as high as a No. 3 seed with a win over Hackett, which would mark quite a turnaround from last season when the Tigers stayed home during the postseason with a 2-7 record.

Kaylon Morris Fayetteville 2022







TOP PERFORMERS

JAXSON BRUST, Bentonville West, 7-100 receiving, 3 TDs

DANE WILLIAMS, Rogers, 18-25 205 passing, 3 TDs; 2 rushing TDs

CARTER NYE, Bentonville, 20-30 291 passing, 2 TDs, 1 rushing TD

PEYTON PRESSON, Greenwood, 9-108 receiving, 1 TD

Da’SHAWN CHAIRS, Elkins, 24-175 rushing, 4 TDs

ELI MASINGALE, Ozark, 14-154 rushing, 3 TDs

DREW MOORE, Lincoln, 19-24 167 passing, 4 TDs

JOE TRUSTY, Alma, 213 passing, 4 TDs; 120 rushing, 1 TD

BRADEN LONG, Harrison, 9-130 rushing, 4 TDs

CODY ELLIOTT, Booneville, 16-226 rushing, 2 TDs

DAX GOFF, Booneville, 15-217 rushing, 4 TDs







