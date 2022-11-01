Sherwood warrant turns into hourslong standoff





An attempt to serve an arrest warrant turned into an hourslong, unresolved standoff for Sherwood police Monday in the Indian Hills neighborhood, according to several police Facebook posts.

Sherwood officers attempted to serve the warrant in the 4000 block of Hollyridge Cove on Monday but the subject barricaded himself inside his residence, "refusing to surrender to police," according to a department release posted on Facebook about 1:40 p.m.

The release said law enforcement officers, SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were on the scene to negotiate the man's surrender and residents in the immediate area were evacuated.

A 4:40 p.m. Facebook post by the department said it had expanded the areas of evacuation to include parts of 16 streets, including Hollyridge Cove. Four hours later, residents of all the streets except Hollyridge Cove and Oak Ridge Road were allowed to return home.

An hour after expanding the evacuation area, the department posted another Facebook message combating "rumors" in another Facebook post of people saying the suspect is outside of his residence and that police are conducting house-to-house searches.

"Please don't get caught up in the rumors that are circulating," the department said in a post. "Unless you hear it from us, we caution everyone to be patient as this is a very stressful situation for everyone involved. When we are able to provide you with updates, we will do so. If the situation loses its containment, we will let you know."

The department did not release any information on the nature of the arrest warrant or whether or not there was anybody else in the residence with the man.

The standoff had not reached a resolution by deadline.



