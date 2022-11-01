Single coverage doesn’t work on West Memphis receiver

West Memphis Coach Robert Hooks had heard of Jarrell Shephard long before the two met face-to-face.

The soon-to-be High schooler was touted as a talented quarterback coming out of West Memphis East Junior High, soon to be joining the Blue Devils for Hooks' first season in charge.

Shephard was quickly moved to wide receiver where he could more easily showcase his athletic abilities. Hooks said Shephard had some maturing to do and heading into his junior season, Shephard was ready to take center stage.

A shoulder injury hampered Shephard's 2021 season, but he's taken yet another step in the right direction this season and is helping lead the Blue Devils (6-3, 5-3 6A-East) back to the playoffs.

"We said [if] the switch ever comes on, he's gonna be great. He's gonna be a great player for us. And last year that switch came on last year he was one of our best receivers."

Shephard's season hit its highest point yet on Friday night against Benton. West Memphis ultimately lost the game 55-38, but that couldn't overshadow the performance Shephard put together.

The senior caught 16 passes for 312 yards and 4 touchdowns, earning himself Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week honors.

Shephard's 312 yards in a game are the fifth-most all-time in Arkansas high school football, passing LaDarius Eckwood who totaled 302 yards for Springdale in 2008.

"I knew he had a good game, but I didn't know it was that good," Hooks said. "We knew that he was capable of that night in and night out."

After the initial shock of hearing his senior wideout had crossed the 300 receiving yard threshold, there was little surprise from Hooks at the fact Shephard was able to have such a night. After all, he's been seeing it in practice for a while now.

"On the practice field, we see constantly," Hooks said. "I mean, we don't have a [defensive back] who can defend him."

Benton chose to single-cover him for the majority of the game, and it backfired as Shephard was able to create separation on nearly every route he ran.

"We told him all week long that this is [the] opportunity for him to showcase what he can do," Hooks said. "With the ball in his hands, he is phenomenal. Right now, he's coming into his own."

On the season, Shephard has 45 catches for 799 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has combined with junior wide receiver Dylan Greer (846 receiving yards) and junior quarterback Keland Mills (2,021 passing yards) to give West Memphis a dynamic passing game

"This year, [Shephard's] been healthy and his first two, three games was really good and then started to double-covering [him]," Hooks said. "And then that's when we started throwing it to Greer. [Benton] chose to single-cover him the other night and we took advantage of it."