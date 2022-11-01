COLLEGE FOOTBALL

OBU, Harding among top 8 in region

After passing a pair of tests last week, Ouachita Baptist and Harding found themselves ranked inside the top 10 of the NCAA Division II's Super Region III rankings.

OBU (9-0) debuted at No. 4 in the region, which is three spots behind No. 1-seeded Grand Valley State (Mich.). The Tigers, who are also No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association's top 25, are slated behind second-seeded Pittsburg State (Kan.) and third-seeded Ferris State – teams that are ranked No. 5 and No. 7, respectively, in the AFCA poll. OBU plays at Southeastern (Okla.) State and at Henderson State in its last two contests.

Following OBU is Davenport (Mich.) as the No. 5 seed, Truman State (Mo.) at No. 6 and Indianapolis at No. 7. Harding (7-2), which is tied for 17th in the AFCA top 25, is slotted eighth in the regional despite being ranked ahead of Truman State (No. 21) in the national rankings. The Bisons will travel to Southwestern (Okla.) State on Saturday and host Arkansas Tech the following week to close out the regular season.

Emporia State (Kan.) and Northwest Missouri State round out the regional's top 10.

The top seven teams from the region advance to the playoffs, with the No. 1 seed receiving a first-round bye and the Nos. 2-4 teams hosting an opening-round game, but there is expected to be some shake-ups between now and the final day of the regular season (Nov. 12). Davenport will have to face both Ferris State and Grand Valley State in its final two games, while Truman State and Indianapolis will play one another in two weeks.

The postseason selections will be revealed at 4 p.m. Nov. 13.

– Erick Taylor

UCA's Hale, Butler take home ASUN awards

University of Central Arkansas running back Darius Hale and wide receiver Myles Butler each received ASUN weekly honors for their part in a 64-29 win over North Alabama.

Hale received the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week, his second time receiving the award this season, and Butler was named the ASUN Freshman of the Week.

Hale broke the ASUN record for rushing yards in a game with 255 on Saturday. He did so on 19 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Butler set a career-high with 117 receiving yards. An 81-yard touchdown was among his two catches.

-- Sam Lane