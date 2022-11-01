State to break ground on park

In celebration of John H. Johnson Day, the Division of Arkansas State Parks will host a groundbreaking event at 1 p.m. today at the site of the future John H. Johnson Park at Arkansas City.

The park will be adjacent to the Delta Heritage Trail State Park Robert S. Moore Jr. Arkansas City Trailhead.

The groundbreaking will start at 1 p.m., and plans for the park will be presented, according to a news release.

Born in Arkansas City, Johnson is well known for founding Johnson Publishing Co., which published Black magazines Ebony and Jet. As part of the day's celebration, Friends of John H. Johnson Museum planned events at the Desha County Courthouse grounds prior to and after the groundbreaking.

A "Salute to Ebony Fashion Fair and Fashion Show" will start at noon. An awards ceremony will start at 3 p.m.

The Mann Middle School Dance Ensemble, as well as Justin Anders and the University of Arkansas at Monticello Jazz Combo will perform. Funding for the park is made possible by the Walton Family Foundation and Arkansas State Parks.

The park is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

DELTA HERITAGE TRAIL STATE PARK

Delta Heritage Trail State Park offers an opportunity for people to experience the cultural and natural landscape of the Arkansas Delta.

Currently under development, more than 40 miles is open for hiking and cycling on a former rail line under the national Rail to Trails program.

The park also features camping, a visitor center, bicycle rentals and outdoor day-use facilities.

When complete, the trail will continue for more than 80 miles. Arkansas State Parks is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Details: ArkansasStateParks.com and ArkansasStateParks.com/media or via social media.