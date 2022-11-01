Super Quiz: Famous American Women

1. In 1955, she refused to give up her seat in the "colored section" of a bus.

2. The author of "Uncle Tom's Cabin."

3. The "conductor" of the Underground Railroad.

4. The author of "Little Women."

5. The first American woman to go to outer space.

6. The first female justice on the Supreme Court.

7. She created the first generation of American mental asylums.

8. She founded the American Red Cross.

9. Known for her record-breaking trip around the world by ship in 72 days.

ANSWERS:

1. Rosa Parks

2. Harriet Beecher Stowe

3. Harriet Tubman

4. Louisa May Alcott

5. Sally Ride

6. Sandra Day O'Connor

7. Dorothea Dix

8. Clara Barton

9. Nellie Bly