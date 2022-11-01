Teenager arrested police say she drove through Beebe event; no injuries reported

A teenager was arrested and charged after allegedly driving through the Beebe Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Trunk or Treat on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Police Department.

Jordyn Gray, 19, faces 25 counts of aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting arrest, three counts of misdemeanor assault, and criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

No injuries were reported, according to the post.

Police said a gray-colored Toyota Corolla went through the barricades that were placed to prevent traffic from entering the festival being held on Main Street. While people were crossing the street at the crosswalk, the vehicle hit the barricade, throwing it over 20 feet, the post said.

While in the crowd, the vehicle turned into a parking lot at a “high rate of speed,” leaving burnt rubber on the street, authorities said. The post said Gray reentered the roadway and drove back into the crowd, but the engine stalled as she got near the crosswalk again.

“Several people attempted to get the suspect to stop, but she started the engine back up and drove down Main Street to Mississippi Street, where the vehicle stalled again,” the post said.

Police said a couple of citizens reportedly took the keys away from the car and attempted to keep Gray near the vehicle, but she pulled out a stun gun and pointed it toward bystanders.

The post said officers arrived as she was trying to leave the scene.

“Officers instructed her to stop numerous times, but she did not respond. Consequently, officers took her to the ground and placed her under arrest.”

Beebe police said they filed an affidavit for the issuance of a search warrant for a blood draw of the suspect, and a judge determined there was probable cause for the search warrant.

According to the post, Gray was taken to the White County jail, where she was held on Tuesday, pending her first court appearance.