Texas company key to identifying Benton County cold case victims

BENTONVILLE -- Forensic genetic genealogy used by a Texas company has helped law enforcement in cold cases across the country, including three in Benton County.

A trio of murder victims in cold cases investigated by the Benton County Sheriff's Office were identified, officials announced Oct. 25. Investigators had tried unsuccessfully to determine the victims' identities for years.

Lt. Hunter Petray, who is assigned to the criminal investigation division of the Sheriff's Office, decided to try genetic genealogy to identify the victims.

Othram Inc. identified them as Fred James "Jamie" Grow, Donna Sue Nelton and John Douglas Rollins Jr. They previously had been known only as John Doe, Bone Woman and Lake Man, respectively.

The remains of all three are at the Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock. Authorities are working to get death certificates issued and the remains released back to the families for proper burials or cremations, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.

Mike Sydoriak, who retired as a captain with the Sheriff's Office in 2012, believes the three cases would have been solved decades ago if forensic genealogy had been available back then.

Sydoriak said the Sheriff's Office had only three investigators in the '80s and early '90s.

"I personally knew the investigators that worked those cases and they worked many hours on them, but without knowing who the victims were it made it very difficult," he said.

Othram testing pays off

Petray contacted the Arkansas Crime Laboratory and inquired about using genealogy in the three cold cases. He was advised the crime lab did not have the ability, but a private lab might help.

The Sheriff's Office partnered with Othram on the genetic testing. The Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office paid $15,738 for it.

Othram, based in The Woodlands, Texas, uses forensic-grade genome sequencing to create high-performing DNA profiles for forensic genetic genealogy from even the most intractable evidence, said Kristen Mittelman, chief development officer for Othram.

The profiles are uploaded to genealogical databases available to law enforcement and use distant familial matches and public records to place the victim or perpetrator on a family tree, she said.

Further DNA testing confirms the results, Mittelman said.

The company, founded in 2018, is built to identify victims and perpetrators from crime scenes, Mittelman said.

"We have helped law enforcement by providing several hundred investigative leads in the last three years," she said.

Mittelman said the Carla Walker solve was one of the company's earliest examples of such cases.

Walker was abducted Feb. 17, 1974, from a parking lot in Fort Worth, Texas. Her body was found three days later in a drainage ditch. DNA evidence was sent to Othram in 2020, which led to the arrest of Glen Samuel McCurley, who pleaded guilty in the case last year and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Our technology was questioned in front of a jury and deemed admissible leading to a capital murder charge for Glen McCurley," she said.

She said using the evidence was a first for that kind of testing.

The three Benton County cases

A man's body was found in a wooded area near Garfield in 1981. He had been shot. He was believed to be between 20 and 40 years old.

In 2019, the body was exhumed from the Bentonville Cemetery, and Othram was able to develop a DNA profile and find a relative. The person previously known only as John Doe was identified as Jamie Grow. He was from Colorado, but was missing out of Fayetteville where he lived, Petray said.

Grow was returning to Colorado in June 1981 and was approached by two women wanting to go to Oregon. The women are the last ones believed to have been seen with Grow, Petray said.

He offered them a ride as far as the Kansas City area, Petray said. The women, who have been identified, had been living at the Sassafras and Rainbow communes in Newton County before coming to Fayetteville, he said.

A witness saw the women loading their belongings into Grow's 1965 Ford Econoline camper van, he said.

Petray said he could not release any information concerning the women's identities because the case is still active.

Grow's family was notified his body had been exhumed from the cemetery, Jenkins said.

"After the fact obviously, because he was a John Doe before identifying him so there was no one to contact at that point," she said.

A woman's remains were found in 1990 in Maysville. Someone had set the body on fire. She was believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

Othram developed a DNA profile, then found her relatives. One was unaware of having a missing relative, but another reported having a family member missing since 1989: Donna Sue Nelton, who was 28 at the time. Nelton was originally from Arkansas, but was living in Kansas City, Petray said.

Her boyfriend was George Alan Bruton, who had spent time on the FBI's Most Wanted List from 1979 to 1980 for shooting two police officers in Utah. He was sent to prison and released on parole in 1988.

Bruton and Nelton were known to pass through Benton County and stayed at the Pine Island RV Park in Jay, Okla., Petray said. A flyer for the park was found near the body, Petray said.

Bruton and an associate were seen throwing Nelton's belongings in a trash receptacle, and one source indicated Bruton admitted killing someone named "Donna," Petray said.

Bruton was sentenced to life imprisonment on drug charges and died in 2008 in prison, Petray said. Nelton's case is closed.

Another body was found in a sleeping bag floating in Beaver Lake in 1996. Detectives believe the sleeping bag had been weighted down and been in the water for three to 12 months.

The company developed a DNA profile, found a relative in Springdale and was able to identify John Douglas Rollins Jr. Detectives interviewed the relative, who said his son had been missing since the mid-1990s, though no report was ever filed with law enforcement. Rollins was last seen by a family member in 1995, Petray said.

Spokesmen for the Rogers and Springdale police departments as well as the Washington County Sheriff's Office all said their offices have no cases involving homicide victims who are unidentified.

Petray said there are 14,000 people listed on the National Missing Unidentified Persons Database. He encouraged law enforcement agencies with unidentified victims to use genealogy to identify victims and bring answers to their families.

The remains of a body -- later identified as Fred James Grow -- are exhumed from an unmarked grave in the Bentonville Cemetery in October 2019. (COURTESY OF THE BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)



Fred James Grow



John Douglas Rollins Jr.

