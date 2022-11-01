This week’s high school football schedule

Thursday's games
4A-8
Dumas at DeWitt
Hamburg at Warren
Monticello at Crossett
3A-2
Salem at Quitman
3A-5
Fouke at Smackover
Gurdon at Junction City
Prescott at Horatio
2A-2
East Poinsett County at Marked Tree
2A-3
Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs
2A-4
England at Hampton
Friday's games
7A-Central
Cabot at North Little Rock
Conway at Bryant
Jonesboro at LR Central
LR Southwest at FS Northside
7A-West
Bentonville West at Bentonville
Fayetteville at Springdale Har-Ber
Rogers at Rogers Heritage
Springdale at FS Southside
6A-East
Benton at Sheridan
El Dorado at Jacksonville
Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills
Marion at LR Catholic
Searcy at West Memphis
6A-West
Greenbrier at Mountain Home
Greenwood at LR Christian
Lake Hamilton at Pulaski Academy
Van Buren at Siloam Springs
5A-Central
Maumelle at Beebe
Mills at Vilonia
Pine Bluff at Joe T. Robinson
Watson Chapel at White Hall
5A-East
Brookland at Forrest City
Southside Batesville at Paragould
Valley View at Batesville
Wynne at Nettleton
5A-South
De Queen at Texarkana
Hope at Magnolia
Hot Springs at Hot Springs Lakeside
LR Parkview at Camden Fairview
5A-West
Alma at Shiloh Christian
Pea Ridge at Harrison
Prairie Grove at Farmington
4A-1
Gentry at Gravette
Green Forest at Berryville
Lincoln at Elkins
Ozark at Huntsville
4A-2
Bald Knob at Stuttgart
Harding Academy at Cave City
Heber Springs at Riverview
4A-3
Harrisburg at Trumann
Jonesboro Westside at Gosnell
Pocahontas at Highland
Rivercrest at Blytheville
4A-4
Benton Harmony Grove at Bauxite
Central Arkansas Christian at Lamar
Clinton at Dover
LR Hall at Mayflower
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Malvern
Mena at Waldron
4A-8
Helena-West Helena at McGehee
3A-1
Booneville at Cedarville
Charleston at Lavaca
Greenland at West Fork
Hackett at Mansfield
3A-2
Melbourne at Atkins
Perryville at Newport
3A-3
Hoxie at Walnut Ridge
Osceola at Manila
Piggott at Corning
3A-4
Bismarck at Centerpoint
Glen Rose at Magnet Cove
Jessieville at Two Rivers
3A-6
Barton at Camden Harmony Grove
Drew Central at Rison
Lake Village at Fordyce
2A-1
Bigelow at Decatur
Johnson County Westside at Mountainburg
Magazine at Conway Christian
2A-2
Cross County at Earle
Des Arc at McCrory
Marianna at Clarendon
2A-3
Lafayette County at Foreman
Mount Ida at Dierks
2A-4
Baptist Prep at Episcopal Collegiate
Hazen at Carlisle
Nonconference
Nashville at Lonoke
Parkers Chapel at Strong
8-Man
2A-North
KIPP Delta at Rector
2A-South
Mountain Pine 1, Dermott 0 (forfeit)
Hermitage at Marvell
Woodlawn at Spring Hill
3A
Fountain Lake at Mountain View