This week’s high school football schedule

by Sam Lane | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Thursday's games

4A-8

Dumas at DeWitt

Hamburg at Warren

Monticello at Crossett

3A-2

Salem at Quitman

3A-5

Fouke at Smackover

Gurdon at Junction City

Prescott at Horatio

2A-2

East Poinsett County at Marked Tree

2A-3

Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs

2A-4

England at Hampton

Friday's games

7A-Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

Conway at Bryant

Jonesboro at LR Central

LR Southwest at FS Northside

7A-West

Bentonville West at Bentonville

Fayetteville at Springdale Har-Ber

Rogers at Rogers Heritage

Springdale at FS Southside

6A-East

Benton at Sheridan

El Dorado at Jacksonville

Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills

Marion at LR Catholic

Searcy at West Memphis

6A-West

Greenbrier at Mountain Home

Greenwood at LR Christian

Lake Hamilton at Pulaski Academy

Van Buren at Siloam Springs

5A-Central

Maumelle at Beebe

Mills at Vilonia

Pine Bluff at Joe T. Robinson

Watson Chapel at White Hall

5A-East

Brookland at Forrest City

Southside Batesville at Paragould

Valley View at Batesville

Wynne at Nettleton

5A-South

De Queen at Texarkana

Hope at Magnolia

Hot Springs at Hot Springs Lakeside

LR Parkview at Camden Fairview

5A-West

Alma at Shiloh Christian

Pea Ridge at Harrison

Prairie Grove at Farmington

4A-1

Gentry at Gravette

Green Forest at Berryville

Lincoln at Elkins

Ozark at Huntsville

4A-2

Bald Knob at Stuttgart

Harding Academy at Cave City

Heber Springs at Riverview

4A-3

Harrisburg at Trumann

Jonesboro Westside at Gosnell

Pocahontas at Highland

Rivercrest at Blytheville

4A-4

Benton Harmony Grove at Bauxite

Central Arkansas Christian at Lamar

Clinton at Dover

LR Hall at Mayflower

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Malvern

Mena at Waldron

4A-8

Helena-West Helena at McGehee

3A-1

Booneville at Cedarville

Charleston at Lavaca

Greenland at West Fork

Hackett at Mansfield

3A-2

Melbourne at Atkins

Perryville at Newport

3A-3

Hoxie at Walnut Ridge

Osceola at Manila

Piggott at Corning

3A-4

Bismarck at Centerpoint

Glen Rose at Magnet Cove

Jessieville at Two Rivers

3A-6

Barton at Camden Harmony Grove

Drew Central at Rison

Lake Village at Fordyce

2A-1

Bigelow at Decatur

Johnson County Westside at Mountainburg

Magazine at Conway Christian

2A-2

Cross County at Earle

Des Arc at McCrory

Marianna at Clarendon

2A-3

Lafayette County at Foreman

Mount Ida at Dierks

2A-4

Baptist Prep at Episcopal Collegiate

Hazen at Carlisle

Nonconference

Nashville at Lonoke

Parkers Chapel at Strong

8-Man

2A-North

KIPP Delta at Rector

2A-South

Mountain Pine 1, Dermott 0 (forfeit)

Hermitage at Marvell

Woodlawn at Spring Hill

3A

Fountain Lake at Mountain View

