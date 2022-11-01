Two drivers killed in crashes on state roads at end of month, reports say

Two men were killed in crashes on state roads at the end of October, according to crash reports from authorities.

Eric Leopold, 25, of Rison died after the 2000 Ford he was driving north on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County hit a median, rolled over several times and struck a cable barrier at 6:20 a.m on Sunday, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Leopold was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where a doctor pronounced him dead at 7:55 a.m., troopers said.

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

A Crittenden County crash killed a man and injured a woman at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday.

Jeremy Nelson, 35, of West Memphis died after the 2010 Chevrolet Impala he was driving hit the front of a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe on the Interstate 55 service road, a West Memphis crash report said.

Officers reported that the Impala failed to see the Tahoe attempting to merge left and enter the I-55 entrance ramp.

The passenger of the Tahoe, a 40-year-old woman who lives in Walnut Ridge, was taken to Regional One Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

The report said it was raining and roads were wet at the time of the accident.

The year-to-date total for fatal crashes on state roads was 499 as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Last year in October, the state had already reached over 500 deaths as a result of crashes, according to data from the department.

At least 50 people died as a result of crashes on state roads in October.