Three UAM students win scholarships





The Groggins Tree Farm (G-Camp) holds an annual shotgun shoot/fundraiser each August. This year the event proceeds were dedicated to scholarships to the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Forestry, Agriculture & Natural Resources, according to a news release.

Three scholarship recipients were selected for their interests in related fields. They were Jovanny Martinez, Timothy Chapman and Patrick Phillips.

Martinez is a sophomore emphasizing forestry in his studies at UAM. He hails from Star City, and his adviser is Nana Tian.

Chapman is also a sophomore and is working on a double emphasis in forestry and wildlife management at UAM. Chapman is from Monticello. His faculty adviser is Doug Osborne.

Phillips, a native of Jackson, Miss., is the first graduate student in the Arkansas Center for Forest Business graduate program. He is advised by Matthew Pelkki.

These students received the scholarships based on their interests in sustainable natural resource management, their devotion to service, and a desire to stay and work in Arkansas following graduation.

