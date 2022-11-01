Trump asks court to block tax return disclosure





WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a congressional committee from getting years of his tax returns.

The emergency application to the justices Monday comes after Trump repeatedly lost in the lower courts trying to stop the IRS from fulfilling a request from the House Ways and Means Committee for six years' worth of his tax returns.

Trump's pitch for the Supreme Court to intervene and temporarily stop the IRS from turning over the documents while he argues for the high court to take up the merits of the case will go to Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. Roberts, who handles emergency matters out of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, could act on Trump's request by himself or circulate it to the other justices for a vote.

The case dates back to 2019, when the committee's Democratic Chair Richard Neal asked the IRS for Trump's tax returns, citing a 1924 law that allows the leaders of three tax committees in Congress to ask the U.S. treasury secretary for the returns of any taxpayer.

The Treasury Department refused to comply with the request while Trump was in office and the committee took the fight to court. Trump picked up the fight on his own when the department under the Biden administration said that it would turn over the documents.

Trump argued the committee lacked a "legitimate legislative purpose" in seeking his tax returns, a common claim he's raised in challenging congressional investigations and lawmaker demands for documents over the years.



