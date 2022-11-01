UA commit targets Alabama bud

When University of Arkansas junior 4-star defensive line target Kavion Henderson announces his college decision on Sunday, Razorbacks cornerback commitment Dallas Young is hoping his good friend joins him in Fayetteville.

Henderson, 6-3, 238 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., narrowed his list of more than 40 scholarship offers to Arkansas, Alabama Georgia, Oklahoma and Auburn on Sept. 20.

He will announce his college choice at his high school at 3 p.m. on his late grandfather Clifford Henderson's birthday. His grandfather, who died in 2015, and grandmother Rhonda Henderson raised him since he was 6 months old.

Young, who has been one of the leaders of the 2023 recruiting class, has been recruiting Henderson since his commitment to the Hogs on Dec. 29.

He and Henderson have known one another since middle school and have formed a tight bond.

"We've created a bond because we train with the same trainer," Young said. "We talked about playing together a lot."

Henderson has said Young's urging him to visit the Razorbacks helped make it happen. The pair visited Fayetteville together on Jan. 22 and March 12 and for the season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 3.

He has been recruited by Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, defensive line coach Deke Adams, assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who recruits Alabama.

"They've let me know they want me," Henderson said. "They let me know I'm a priority for them."

Soon after being hired at Arkansas in late January, Adams started communicating with Henderson.

"He's been on me ever since," Henderson said. "Coach Adams is a great guy."

ESPN rates Henderson a 4-star prospect, the No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 36 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class. He's rated the No. 2 prospect in Alabama in his class.

Young would be thrilled to see Henderson choose the Hogs and the two play their college football in Fayetteville.

"We both have dreams of going to the NFL," Young said. "I told him I would be there for him and him for me. That's always been there from Day One, to play together and that's what I'm hoping for."

Henderson received his Alabama offer on Sept. 2 and has visited the Crimson Tide twice and Auburn once this season while previously visiting Oklahoma and Georgia earlier this year.

Henderson's work ethic and willingness to push himself and others is one of his greatest assets.

"Really, it's his motor," Young said. "He's the hardest worker I know."

Young isn't shy about his opinion on Henderson and what he could possibly do at Arkansas.

"He's a program changer, I feel like," Young said.

Henderson and Young push and hold each other accountable in workouts and others parts of football and life.

"He keeps it real with you," Young said. "You want real people around you that's not going to sugarcoat anything. He's going to tell you how it is."

