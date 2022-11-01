WH performance center is ‘step up’

"Oh my gosh, it's so big," said Lindsey Spurlin as she stepped into the new White Hall High School Performing Arts Center's 1,250-seat stadium-style theater. "I heard it was amazing," she said, looking down at the stage during Sunday afternoon's open house. Savannah Francis, who graduated last year, was also impressed. "I wish we'd had this. It's a huge step up," Francis said.

The theater will also serve as an auditorium, depending on the need, and is located inside the 48,000-square-foot fine arts center. It's sandwiched between the high school, Bulldog stadium and the student parking lot at 700 Bulldog Drive. While entering the building for the open house, Beverly Beck, the superintendent's assistant, pointed to Stephen Fulton, saying, "You did good." As Nabholz's project manager, Fulton oversaw the construction of this project from the start. The district paid for the work with money generated by the 2.9 mill increase approved by White Hall voters in January 2020. "I love it," said Assistant Superintendent Debbie Jones.

MAKING A STATEMENT

The building's front doors open to the main entryway. It has a modern cathedral-like feel, relying heavily on open space and the sweeping curve of overhead lights to create movement and add to the distinctive architectural design. "It's a grand entrance ... It's extraordinary," said former Superintendent Doug Dorris Jr., who oversaw this project from inception to completion. The entry connects it to the high school main building and its football stadium and multipurpose sports facility. There are a small ticket booth and a concession stand that can be used during high school or public events. Overhead lighting subtly directs the flow of foot traffic toward the theater and to a hallway with a high ceiling that connects to the choir, band and drama classrooms a level below, as well as an exit that continues the walkway onto the school's parking lot. "It looks just like the architect's rendering," Dorris said.

NEW YEAR, NEW DIGS

With the start of the 2022-23 school year, the school's band and choir settled into their designated rooms, but other parts of the building, such as the theater, weren't ready. That, Dorris predicted last spring, wouldn't happen until October and after his official retirement as superintendent June 30. During his 40-year tenure, he held several positions, including coach, principal and the last five as superintendent.

But Dorris didn't rush out the door on his retirement date; instead, he gave the district a few hours a day for about four months overseeing the completion of the seven new construction projects that started under his watch. Combined, these projects were worth about $26 million and included the design and construction of four safe rooms at about $4.2 million; a $6 million, 53,000-square-foot multiple purpose building; and a 2,000-square-foot agricultural building at $150,000. All these are completed and being utilized. The projects' architect was Jackson Brown Palculict Architects of Little Rock, and Nabholz Construction Corp. of North Little Rock oversaw the district-wide work.

Of the listed projects, the fine arts center was the last to be completed. There were about 50 guys working on the project at various times and most with specialties such as electricians, plumbers, concrete, framers, A/C and more. Fulton said that although covid-19 kept employees home at different points and material deliveries were often delayed, the job was completed on-time. At the open house, Dorris seemed a bit emotional.

"It's hard to put into words what this means to the students of this district," Dorris said. That includes kids like Zone 2 School Board Member R.D. Johnson's son and future Bulldog, Nat. Johnson voted for the tax money earmarked to build the fine arts and other facilities. "It's so important to the community. ... It's money well-spent," Johnson said before he and Nat continued their tour of the building.

In a sense, the theater will be part of Dorris' five-year legacy as superintendent, as well; the new facilities put them on a competitive playing field with any other district in Arkansas, Dorris said. School Board President Dr. Raymond Jones said, "These are state-of-the-art buildings. ... We believe in our students, we believe in our community." Feedback from city officials and the public have been positive, and Jones said, "They are thrilled." Dorris added, "It symbolizes the district's commitment to excellence."

Lindsey Spurlin, a ninth grader at White Hall High School, has a little fun trying out the new stage at the Performing Arts Center. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

