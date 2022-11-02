ArcBest sees 39% gain in 3Q profit

ArcBest reported gains in profits and revenue for its third quarter in part on the strength of its growth strategy and flexibility, the company said Tuesday.

The Fort Smith based trucking and logistics company reported net income of $88.8 million or $3.50 a share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, a 39% gain compared with $63.7 million or $2.38 a share for the same quarter in 2021. A consensus estimate of 10 analysts pegged profits at $3.72 for the period, according to Yahoo Finance.

If certain items in both periods are excluded, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $96.4 million, or $3.80 per diluted share, compared to $70.9 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year. GAAP stands for generally accepted accounting principles.

Revenue for the third quarter was $1.35 billion compared to $1.01 billion for the third quarter last year. A consensus of seven analysts expected revenue of $1.34 billion.

"Despite a more challenging economic environment, we continue to invest in our team, solutions and facilities," Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and chief executive officer said in a statement. "We remain focused on delivering for our customers to provide them the reliability, flexibility and sustainability they need in their supply chains. This year we are on track to deliver more than $5 billion in annual revenue for the first time in our hundred-year history."

During a conference call Tuesday morning with analysts, executives said inflation is affecting the business and evidence is pointing toward a declining economic environment but they said ArcBest is well positioned to deal with any contingency. The company said it plans to soon open a warehouse in Salt Lake City.

"We still have a lot of opportunity to improve," McReynolds said on the call.

The third quarter results take into account ArcBest's acquisition of truckload brokerage company MoLo Solutions which was finalized in November of 2021. The company said during the conference call the MoLo integration is going well, with all trucking arms now are working on one operating platform.

Shares of ArcBest closed Tuesday at $80.26, up 83 cents or about 1% in trading on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $65.16 and as high as $125 over the past year.

ArcBest's asset-based business, which consists of ABF Freight, posted revenue of $791.5 million compared to $681.2 million, a per-day increase of 16.2%. Operating income for the period was $109.3 million compared to $83.6 million for the year ago period. Billed revenue per hundredweight increased 11.1% in part on higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on less-than-truckload-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, increased as well.

The company said the segment saw revenue growth but demand softened. It noted greater shipments and tonnage along with an increased average weight per shipment helped increase revenue compared to a year go. Pricing remained solid and was enhanced by higher fuel surcharges.

ArcBest's asset-light business, which covers logistics, transportation management and household goods moving services, booked revenue of $604.5 million compared to $371.7 million for the year-ago period, a per-day gain of 63%. Operating income was $16.3 million, up from $11.5 million for the same quarter last year.

ArcBest said revenue growth for the segment moderated during the quarter because of lower average revenue per shipment as demand softened. The main revenue contributor was the additional truckload business brought by the MoLo acquisition which also increased shipment totals when compared to the third quarter a year ago.