Arkansans for a Unified Natural State ballot committee fined for failure to file financial reports

The Arkansas Ethics Commission has sanctioned the Arkansans for a Unified Natural State ballot committee for failing to file any financial reports by imposing a $250 fine and issuing a public letter of caution to the committee.

The commission voted to find the committee violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-9-409 by failing to file any financial reports, despite meeting the $500 threshold for reporting, commission Director Graham Sloan said in a letter dated Monday to the Arkansans for a Unified Natural State committee Treasurer Kwami Abul-Bey. The commission also ordered the committee to file a report of all its contributions and expenditures by Nov. 30.

The committee filed a statement of organization July 9, 2021, to advocate for the qualification of proposed referendum measures for Acts 626, 250 and 736 of 2021 to be on the ballot for the 2022 general election, commission Chairwoman Lori Klein said in the commission's final order dated Monday.

Act 626 of 2021 would prohibit gender-affirming care for transgender children. In July 2021, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction blocking the law from being enforced while the matter is in court, after the law was challenged in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Act 250 of 2021 removed a provision in Arkansas law that required a person to attempt a retreat if he can do so with "complete safety" before using deadly force in self-defense, and Act 736 of 2021 requires a voter's signature on an absentee ballot to match the signature on the voter registration application

Klein said the committee received in-kind contributions in excess of $500 on July 23, 2021, in connection with gathering signatures to have the referendum measures placed on the ballot, and the committee was required to file a report for the month of July 2021 on or before Aug. 15, 2021 under state law.