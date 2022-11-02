Arkansas House committee supports increase in funding for school facilities

The Arkansas House Education Committee voted Tuesday to increase funding for school facilities as part of its recommendation on adequacy.

The committee voted to increase funding from $200 per square foot to $275 per square foot for public schools' construction costs on academic facilities. The proposal is a recommendation for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, which is a part of a larger package of funding proposals the committee recommended last month.

State Rep. Bruce Cozart, chair of the House Education Committee, said the increase is because of rising costs of construction stemming from inflation and supply chain issues.

"What we're trying to do today is set an amount for the next funding cycle," Cozart said.

The vote Tuesday is a recommendation on how the state should allocate funding for school facilities but would be subject to changes made by the Legislature in the next session. Funding for districts would be tied to how much money they receive in millage with poorer schools receiving more state funds.

Tuesday's vote was an update to the recommendation the committee approved Oct. 4, which called for teachers to receive a $4,000 raise.

Debate over increasing teacher pay has become a top issue for many in the state as many school districts continue to struggle to retain and recruit staff.

To get to the $4,000 raise, the House plan calls for a change to the state's educational funding formula, also known as the matrix. The matrix outlines average funding for school districts based on a size of 500 students, but school districts are given wide discretion in how they choose to use state funding.

After a report of a $1.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called a special session in August to accelerate a $500 million tax cut. Hutchinson also said he wanted to see teacher's salaries increased but did not include it on the call for the session.

Democrats and some Republican state lawmakers -- mostly in the House -- pushed for a bill to increase teacher pay during the special session in August. Instead, the GOP-controlled General Assembly decided to wait for the adequacy study and recommendations from the House and Senate education committees.

The recommendations from the House, sent to the governor, could serve as a framework for lawmakers in the coming session as they debate funding for education.