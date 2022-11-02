Arkansas to host official visitor for Liberty game

Arkansas football is expected to host a Big 12 commitment for an official visit this weekend.

West Virginia defensive line commitment Justin Benton said he plans to visit the Razorbacks for Saturday's home football game against No. 23 Liberty game.

Benton, 6-2, 275 pounds, of Covington (Ga.) Newton, pledged to the Mountaineers in June after accumulating offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, South Carolina, Tennessee and other schools.

A consensus 3-star recruit, Benton received an Arkansas offer Oct. 25. Texas followed with one three days later.

He has 42 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in 8 games this season. He played his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida.

His father, Phillip Benton, played linebacker at Georgia in the early 1990s.