Arkansas trooper from Springdale protests his photo’s use in candidate’s campaign flyer

SPRINGDALE -- The state Senate campaign of Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, used a photograph of an Arkansas State Police trooper without the trooper's permission and despite the trooper's understanding that the photo would never be used for political purposes, state police confirmed Tuesday.

The campaign flyer shows Cpl. Jesse Woodham of Troop L in Springdale standing with Penzo. Penzo said Tuesday that Woodham is a friend from school and he had posted the photograph before without objection.

"On March 8, 2022 during a bill signing ceremony (HB 1026) authorizing pay raises and a new salary grid for Arkansas State Troopers, Trooper Woodham was approached by Representative Penzo asking to pose with him for a photograph," state police spokesman Bill Sadler said Tuesday in an email.

"According to the trooper, it was made clear to Representative Penzo such a photograph could not be used as an endorsement or in any future campaign advertising. I'm told Trooper Woodham's supervising sergeant was present and understood the agreement made between the two."

"As I'm writing a response to your inquiry, Trooper Woodham is making a phone call to Representative Penzo reminding him of the agreement and requesting he cease and desist any use of the photo."

Penzo confirmed the photo was taken after the signing ceremony for police bonuses in a statement Tuesday afternoon: "I asked his permission to use the picture and posted it on March 10th. I also used the photo in a mail piece reaffirming my support for law enforcement. I wasn't aware that was an issue. In no way was I implying the state trooper's support for my campaign, but rather my support for the men and women who serve and protect the citizens of Arkansas."

Penzo's flyer does not name Woodham or mention the state police. It cites pro-public safety and prison expansion bills for which Penzo voted. The picture does show Woodham in his state police uniform including the department's distinctive wide-brimmed hat.

"Unfortunately, my opponent is playing politics instead of backing the blue," Penzo said.

Penzo is running against Lisa Parks of Tontitown, an attorney and a Democrat, in the state Senate District 31 race. Early voting is underway. Election day is Tuesday.

Penzo's actions appear to have put a police officer's career "in harm's way," Parks said in a statement. "The irony is not lost on voters, and I can't imagine they would approve of such blatant exploitation of law enforcement for political gain."

State police are part of the state Department of Public Safety. The department's code of ethics forbids use of "organization identification, stationery, supplies and equipment for personal or political matters."

Clint Penzo



Lisa Parks





