ASC releases schedule of its November events

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' November events include an exhibition by John Kushmaul, Live@5 featuring THISNESS, an opening reception for "Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs," and a slam poetry session.

Potpourri Exhibition with John Kushmaul -- Through Dec. 1

ASC will host the 2022 Potpourri Exhibition, featuring work by Little Rock-based artist John Kushmaul, through Dec. 1 at the ARTSpace on Main's Loft Gallery. The display opened Nov. 1, according to a news release.

Kushmaul grew up at White Hall, and his work often focuses on landmarks and landscapes in Jefferson County. This exhibition is a preview of artworks in the silent auction of ASC's fundraising gala "Potpourri: Roaring for the Arts" on Dec. 3. Kushmaul's work will be available for purchase during the preview exhibition, according to the release.

Money raised during Potpourri supports upgrades to the lighting and sound system in ASC's Catherine M. Bellamy Theater. Further contributions will support ASC's programming. For details, contact Morgun Henson at mhenson@asc701.org, call (870) 535-3375, or visit asc701.org/potpourri.

Live@5 featuring THISNESS -- Nov. 4

ASC will host the Hickory Hill-based band THISNESS during Live@5 from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's home facility, 701 S. Main St.

"Enjoy a stellar performance of psychedelic, alternative rock by vocalist and guitarist Jamie Dow, guitarist Jesse Butler, bass player Michael Norton, and drummer Nate Chapman," according to the release.

Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are provided. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Live@5 is ASC's monthly concert series, home to live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. The series is sponsored by MK Distributors.

Rhythms & Beats Workshop -- Nov. 5

ASC will host a Rhythms & Beats workshop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday with musician Darnell Cann-Ward at the the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $15 for ASC members and $20 for nonmembers and is open to ages 6-12. The workshop will cover topics including djembe drum history, animal sounds, proper musical techniques, musical alphabet, the music staff, the flutophone and more.

For details, contact Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org or (870) 395-7059. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

Tickets on Sale for "Miracle on Main"

ASC will present a new variety show "Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special" on Dec. 17 and tickets went on sale Nov. 1. "Remember those TV holiday specials: the singing, the dancing, and those family-friendly comedy skits? Get ready to celebrate 'the most wonderful time of the year' featuring talent from across Southeast Arkansas. Join the laughter, the fun and many holiday favorites. Santa himself may stop by for a visit," according to the release.

Tickets can be purchased at asc701.org/2022-season or by calling (870) 536-3375. The cost is $20 for ASC members and seniors and $25 for nonmembers. For details, contact Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

"Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs" -- Nov. 10

ASC will present "Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs" beginning with a free opening reception and artist talk from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 10. The reception will be followed by a stargazing party, hosted by the Central Arkansas Astronomy Society, starting at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend. The exhibit will be open from Nov. 10 through Feb. 4, 2023.

"Hobbs' current practice is defined by small, highly detailed graphite drawings that interweave the everyday and the sublime in curated juxtapositions. He has been involved with amateur astronomy for over a decade, and it influences everything he does," according to the release.

Hobbs, based out of Fayetteville, is enrolled in the Master of Fine Arts program at the University of Arkansas. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Louisiana Tech University in 2020. He studied figurative drawing at the New York Academy of Art in 2018. This is his first solo exhibition. To learn more about Hobbs, visit nickhobbs.art.

This exhibition is sponsored by the Kline Family Foundation. Reception drinks will be sponsored by MK Distributors.

ART WORKS Presents: Slam Poetry -- Nov. 11

ART WORKS Presents: Slam Poetry is set for 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11. The event will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

Nationally awarded poet and author Tru Poet will host the open-mic night with special guest Reverend.

"The community is invited to enjoy the art of poetry by sharing spoken-word selections and creations in an encouraging environment," according to the release.

Slam Poetry was created to celebrate poetry and storytelling. No registration is required. The event is open to ages 16 and older. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Attendees can enter for a chance to win door prizes. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

African Music from the Soul with Aida Ayers – Nov. 12

ASC will offer a free music workshop, "Pulse: African Music from the Soul," led by multimedia artist Alice "Aida" Ayers, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

All ages are invited to this workshop, which emphasizes music and art from African culture and is inspired by '90s stomp videos, where unconventional items were used to create music. This event will be followed by a jam session.

Ayers holds degrees in fine art, design and art education. She has exhibited internationally and conducted more than 250 art residencies, including residencies at ASC in spring 2022 and fall 2022.

Registration is required. To register, visit asc701.org/events/2022/pulse-community-music-workshop-with-aida-ayers. For questions, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

This workshop is made possible by the Arkansas Arts Council's Arts in Education program.

Second Saturday Family FunDay -- Nov. 12

Explore astronomy with Nick Hobbs during Second Saturday Family FunDay: Amateur Astronomy from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 12. Patrons can learn about the universe and get hands-on experience with a professional telescope. Second Saturday Family FunDay is a free, monthly event open to all ages. This event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation.

Auditions: "The Play That Goes Wrong"-- Nov 12-13

ASC will host auditions for "The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition" created by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer. Auditions are from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12, and 2-6 p.m. Nov. 13. Registration is open for ages 12 and older at asc701.org/auditions. The production is set for Feb. 16-19.

"Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, 'The Murder at Haversham Manor,' where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s 'whodunit' has everything in a show -- an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave audiences aching with laughter," according to the release.

Game on Main -- Nov. 15, Nov. 29

Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to a biweekly program at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. This month's sessions started Nov. 1 and continue Tuesdays, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29, from 3:30-6 p.m.

"Game on Main provides students with a fun space to finish up homework, socialize with friends, and express their creativity with a variety of games. This free event features strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno, and chess," according to the release.

Game on Main is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. No registration is required. For details, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Yoga in The Loft -- Nov. 19

Community members are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Nov. 19. The cost is "pay-what-you-can" with $15 recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375. The session is open to ages 13 and older. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. They should wear yoga-appropriate attire. For details, contact Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org. Yoga in the Loft is sponsored by Angela J. White Smith, Realtor.