Bad for voters

As millions of dollars pour into the state from outside groups trying to convince Arkansans to vote for or against Issue 2, we wanted to take a nonpartisan look at the consequences of this proposed constitutional amendment.

Its proponents are attempting to make this a partisan issue, but the fact is there are far-right conservative groups, liberal groups, and middle-ground Arkansans aligned against Issue 2. It's about who holds power--the people or the politicians--not a right or left issue.

So, what would Issue 2 do?

Functionally, it would raise the vote threshold for laws and amendments placed on the ballot by regular Arkansans from 50 percent (+1) to 60 percent. However, politicians would themselves still be able to pass thousands of laws with the simple majority they are trying to take away from the people of Arkansas through this amendment.

You'll hear supporters say that it should be hard to change the Constitution and therefore should require a higher vote threshold. We don't actually disagree with that.

But that's not the amendment that the sponsors wrote. They wrote an amendment that applies to all laws, not just constitutional amendments. Say, for instance, we wanted to cap politicians' salaries. It has to meet that higher threshold.

And let's talk about our Constitution. Arkansas' Constitution was written after Reconstruction, a time when many Arkansans had very little trust in government due to after-effects of the Civil War: military rule, voting rights stripped, leaders appointed by the federal government. So they wrote a Constitution that gave the people an avenue to direct democracy to guard against what they had just experienced. That protection is what Issue 2 attempts to take away from us. We rebut the various arguments made by proponents of Issue 2 below.

• Voting against Issue 2 is a conservative choice. Issue 2 is a big government power grab that many conservative organizations oppose. Power residing in the hands of the people, not government, is a conservative value. The reality is voters have used their power across the United States to primarily do things like cap taxes, enforce criminal laws, place limits on politicians, and create avenues for more accountability.

• Outside money has too large a role in politics, and Issue 2 is one example of that. Most of the issues on our ballots--like Issue 2--are placed there by the politicians, who have no signature-gathering or title- review requirements. The people of Arkansas, however, do. Arkansans have to jump through hoop after hoop to ensure that the issue has support from Arkansans before it can even be considered for ballot access.

Money from outside Arkansas is flowing in to support Issue 2, many of the candidates running for office, and much of the legislation that they pass. That's a problem. This amendment does nothing to stem that.

• People and politicians should have a level playing field. We agree that the Constitution should be harder to change and would support an amendment that did just that. However, we do not support what this amendment does, which applies the 60 percent threshold to any new laws or law changes desired by the people of Arkansas. Ironically, Issue 2 is a constitutional change that, under its own amendment, would require 60 percent of the vote to pass--but it would be adopted with just 50 percent.

• Arkansans are smart and can make their own decisions. Proponents have said that tricky ballot titles dupe Arkansans. As noted above, issues placed on the ballot by the people of Arkansas are scrutinized by the courts first, unlike ballot titles placed by the Legislature. It's a condescending argument, implying that we Arkansans are just too dumb to make our own decisions and require our politicians--the least trusted profession in America, according to polls--to protect us.

• Issue 2 supporters have said direct democracy is a back door. We think the voice of the people is the front door. Politicians want to make themselves the only realistic avenue to make or change laws.

Why? If you're in office, then you are clearly benefiting from the power structure as it exists. Politicians don't want any pesky citizen-initiated changes that might threaten the structure that gives them power.

Issue 2 is bad for Arkansas. We hope you'll help protect the rights our Constitution guarantees the people of Arkansas and vote against Issue 2.

Andy McNeill is a board member of Common Ground Arkansas.