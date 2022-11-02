Bentonville planners give OK to projects, including plan to replace Sonic that burned in January

BENTONVILLE -- The city Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a series of large-scale developments.

Plans were approved for Upland Stacks, a project by Main Street Core LLC and Sonic Drive-In.

Upland Stacks will be at 508 SW A St. at the southwest corner of the intersection of Southwest Sixth and Southwest A streets. The property is vacant with two single-family structures recently demolished, according to planning documents.

The project will consist of various retail and restaurant spaces that front the street and alley right of way and enclose a central open space. The structures will be repurposed shipping containers that will be approximately 20 feet tall with second levels connected via an internal deck, according to planning documents.

The Main Street Core retail building will be at 306 S. Main St., south of The Ledger. The property now consists of a vacant six-unit apartment building, according to planning documents.

The building will front South Main Street and will have a small outdoor space on the south side of the project, according to planning documents.

The Sonic will be at 208 S. Walton Blvd. The previous Sonic at the site was destroyed by a fire in January. The property is vacant due to the fire, according to planning documents.

In other business, Constellation Properties was approved for a rezoning from downtown medium-density residential to planned residential development at Northwest Ninth and Northwest A streets.

Two items were tabled by their applicants.

The Button Family Trust sought a future land use map amendment request for rezoning from residential estate to high-density residential and rezoning from agricultural to high-density multifamily residential for 40 acres between the end of Mayflower Road and Southwest Parnell Drive.

The Jon P. Simpson Trust was looking at a future land use map amendment rezoning from unassigned/recently annexed to medium-density residential and general commercial and a rezoning from agricultural to medium-high density multifamily residential and general commercial. The property is at Arkansas 112 and West Scroggins Road. The area is 50.2 acres.

The commission approved both requests to table.



