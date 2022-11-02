Board gives Bentonville schools superintendent raise, bonus and extended contract

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board approved a raise and a bonus for Superintendent Debbie Jones during a meeting last week.

The board voted 6-0 during its work session Thursday to give Jones a raise of 4% -- from $254,800 to $264,992 -- effective July 1, 2023. The board also approved paying Jones a bonus of $7,500, according to board president Eric White. Brent Leas was the only board member absent.

Last week, the board also finished its latest evaluation of Jones and agreed to extend her contract by one year, so it now runs through June 2026.

The board previously evaluated Jones in February.

The board decided to do Jones' evaluation a few months earlier this school year than it typically does, at White's recommendation.

Board elections are Tuesday. Four of the board's seven members opted not to run for reelection and will leave once the election is settled. Another current board member has opposition in her run for reelection.

White recommended the board get Jones' evaluation done before November because the new members won't have adequate time to assess her performance this school year.

Jones has been the School District's superintendent since 2016.

