Capitol & Scott: Arkansas ballot issues

Arkansans will see four ballot issues when going to the polls to cast their votes in the 2022 midterm elections.

Early voting has already started. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The four measures would all amend the state’s constitution and cover a range of issues, including the legalization of cannabis for recreational use and the protection of religious freedoms.

Kristin Higgins, a program associate with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Public Policy Center, joins Capitol & Scott to discuss what this year’s ballot issues are and what they could mean for voters now and in the future.

The Public Policy Center has published a 2022 voter guide that details each of the ballot issues, which can be downloaded here.

For more information on the 2022 general election check out the Democrat-Gazette’s 2022 voter guide at: arkansasonline.com/voter-guide/

