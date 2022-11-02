Ward One Block Party set

The city of Pine Bluff invites the community to attend the Ward One Block Party: Carnival Style. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 2901 Pines Mall Drive.

The event will feature music, games, live animals, and food trucks. City Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. is presenting the block party. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2004.

City plans Veterans Legal Clinic

The next Veterans Legal Clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. In recognition of Veterans Day, lunch will be provided to veterans starting at 11 a.m.

"We invite veterans to come to tour the Veterans Center, learn about the services that are available, speak with an attorney or your Jefferson County Veterans Services Officer (VSO)," a spokesman with the city of Pine Bluff said.

Author to host book signing

Krystal Evans of Pine Bluff has released a new book, Pageant The Pain Away: A Guide To Being A Pageant Mom. She host a book signing at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at The Spot, 111 W. Fifth Ave.

"I will be talking about my journey as a full time pageant mom and how I deal with everything that comes with it," Evans said in a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com. The book talks about how her daughter, Kensley (aka "Noodle"), got into the pageant system. The book signing will feature a pageant informational with details about an upcoming local pageant.

The book is available by pre-sale or on Amazon. Details: Krystal Evans (870) 489-3628.

GOP slates meeting

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The committee has a full calendar of fund-raising projects to discuss as well as reviewing the results of the election, according to a news release.

Art league slates meeting Sunday

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Art League member and painter Kay Reed will present a critique workshop to aid the PBAL in an analysis and evaluation of their and the work of their peers. Students use this collaborative tool during their studies to develop their skills, according to a news release.

Reed began painting when she retired and studied oil, focusing on portraits and still life. Members are encouraged to bring art to be judged by their peers. Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank display the winning work until the following PBAL meeting when members vote on new work.

The league will also elect its 2023 board members at the meeting. The league asks that members bring the remaining 6-by-6-inch paintings for foster kids who are a part of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) organization. The PBAL will send out 14 more art bags sponsored by a Synergy grant.

Visitors are invited to attend the meeting. Members Matthew Howard and Pat Sheffield will provide refreshments.

Nembership dues are $40 until March 15. Artists can mail checks to the Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Avenue, Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Details: PBAL member Vickie Coleman, (870) 879-3825 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.