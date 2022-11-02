EDITORIAL: School counts

Without a great school district, Little Rock cannot be a great city.

They say that a lot. They say that about lots of cities and school districts. "They" say those things because those things are true. Name a great American city--or any great city, anywhere--that doesn't educate its children and provide the future with a citizenry.

We were reminded of all that the other day with--who else?--Cynthia Howell's front-page story about the enrollment in Little Rock's school district. The number of pre-K-through-12th-grade students in the LRSD is the lowest in 10 years. This year, the number fell by nearly 600 students from last year.

The numbers look like this: This year, 21,456 kids.

Last year, 22,054 kids.

The peak in 2013-14 with 25,110 kids.

The school district is going in the wrong direction.

Or perhaps the city is.

Is it the chicken or the egg? Is the number of children in the district falling because people are moving out of the city for a host of possible reasons? Or are people staying away from the city because the district isn't educating the children?

When a third of the kids in certain grades can't read at grade level, can you blame parents for looking for other options?

There are a myriad of reasons for this. And as each one is uncovered or emphasized, you'll read about it in the news columns and even here. But we heard this one the other day, and it shocked us to the marrow:

In Little Rock (and who knows where else) the staff and assistants work 8 hour days. But teachers in elementary schools work 6.1 hours a day. The school day at the elementary level is over at 2:15 each afternoon. And with lunch and recess and physical exercise (and among the lower levels like Pre-K, naps) and there isn't enough time in the school day for these kids to be educated.

No wonder parents are looking for other options. When it comes to the education of their kids, they're never going to get a do-over.