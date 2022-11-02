EDITORIAL: Squatters, the slithering kind

Here in the Natural State, invasive species for the most part are limited to expat Bayou Bengals from south of Junction City, and maybe a few Texas Longhorns who got turned around in Texarkana.

Our actual wildlife is plentiful and diverse, but not all native. Just see the feral pig population, which is another editorial or eight.

Speaking of invasive species . . . .

Following its latest Florida Python Challenge, the Sunshine State is down 231 invasive Burmese pythons. Unfortunately for Florida's ecosystem, there's many more to go.

Most wildlife officials in that state estimate the python population in Florida at more than 100,000, generally confined to the Everglades and south Florida. Other guesses go so far as 1 million. The Everglades Foundation thinks there could be hundreds of Burmese pythons in the state for every one actually seen.

And at least 17,000 have been spotted since 2000. That's how many have been captured and removed, anyway.

This year's python challenge removed 231 of the constrictors from Florida habitat. Which is good news for almost any small fur-bearing critter. The native populations of fox, rabbit, raccoon and possum in Florida have dropped dramatically in the last two decades.

While open season exists throughout the state on pythons, the challenge represents a 10-day contest to capture the most. And just as importantly, raise awareness. Cash prizes are rewarded for most caught ($10,000) and longest caught ($1,500).

Floridian Matthew Concepcion caught the most, 28, while another native son, Dustin Crum, took the longest, at just more than 11 feet. Earlier this year, state biologists hauled in the heaviest ever, a pregnant 18-foot-long, 225-pounder. She was carrying (gulp) 122 developing eggs. One hundred and twenty two. Normal for a python mom is 50 to 100.

This year's event drew 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia. If any were Arkansans, news has not reached this far north. And when it comes to the Burmese python, that's how we like it.

Scientists disagree on the potential U.S. range for the python and other constrictors, but some say it's potentially the bottom third of the South. Others insist it's limited to Florida. The tropical snake is vulnerable to the cold any further north, of course. But, like any animal, it has shown potential for adaptation.

Other slithering squatters in Florida, according to the University of Florida, are the green anaconda, yellow anaconda, reticulated python and northern African python. But the bigger problem lies with those darn Burmese types.

In Arkansas, invasive species are dangerous to the environment but pose much less of a direct threat to people. Arkansas fishermen know all too well about the dreaded snakehead and silver carp, and there's also the zebra mussel, mute swan, emerald ash borer and, of course, feral hogs. (Evidence of the latter hasn't been detected on the moon yet, but give them time.)

As for serpentine creatures, we're content with the occasional garter snake encounter in the yard or the much less frequent copperhead sighting in the creek out back. And remain grateful for folks like Messrs. Concepcion and Crum.