EDITORIAL: Trading bullets for seeds

In his crusade for Ukrainian freedom from itself, Russia's president-for-life lately has been reduced to pointing at the big nuclear elephant in the room.

Outside of the old and unlamented USSR's atomic arsenal, what's left to play? The old Cold War playbook has many chapters, and the wily Vladimir Vladimirovich reminds that he learned his craft from the best: his former employer.

Addressing an annual foreign policy conference held outside Moscow but clearly not speaking to it, Mr. Putin adeptly planted seeds of political division in the United States by going full-on KGB.

Russia's battle is not with the West itself, he said, because there are two Wests. One of "traditional, mainly Christian values" shared by Russians. The other "aggressive, cosmopolitan, neocolonial, acting as the weapon of the neoliberal elite" trying to impose "strange" values.

Wire services report that he peppered the speech with references to countries that recognize "dozens of genders" and celebrate with "gay pride parades."

It's clear the former Soviet agent passed Discord Sowing 101 with flying colors.

The past two presidential election results in the United States have been deemed illegitimate by the losing side--Hillary Clinton perpetuating the belief that Russia stole the 2016 election for Donald Trump and four years later Mr. Trump refusing to accept defeat and riling extremist supporters into storming the capital. And Mr. Putin recognizes there are more political divides, not to mention economic realities, that raise doubts over how long Americans will keep funding Ukraine's defense.

The ball was already on the tee. Mr. Putin, with little else to lose, simply took a good cut at it.

We're reminded of the actual Cold War. As that decades-long balancing act neared the end of the beginning in 1956, Communist Party Chairman Nikita Khrushchev reportedly said America would be taken without firing a shot. That it could be destroyed from within.

And now Mr. Putin, militarily reduced to reminding the world of his giant elephant, will wait to see what sprouts from the seeds he planted.