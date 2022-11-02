EU keen to replace Russian oil

Europe will have to rely on extra oil from the United States next year to make up for a loss of supplies from Russia, according to Italy-based energy company Eni SpA.

The European Union is set to ban seaborne imports of Russian crude starting Dec. 5 and refined products starting in February, as it seeks to punish Moscow for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Flows to the bloc will likely decrease by 2 million barrels a day, Claudio Descalzi, chief executive officer of the Italian energy company, said in an interview with Bloomberg in Abu Dhabi.

"That will be a big hit," he said at the Adipec oil and gas conference. "Anything that we can recover is going to be coming from the U.S."

Elsewhere, the prospects for increased supply are slim, with many producers struggling to maintain their output levels and Western investors reluctant to commit to new projects.

Even in the U.S., shale firms have only raised output this year slowly, despite crude prices soaring about 20%. Most have prioritized increasing payouts to shareholders over drilling for more oil, irking President Joe Biden, who has been trying to bring down gasoline prices ahead of next week's midterm elections.

It's a "very tight" oil market, Descalzi said. "There are no new projects. It's not easy to invest with a horizon that's not clear."

Policymakers, especially in Europe, aren't keen on supporting large investments in fossil fuels, he said.

Still, demand is constrained by the prospect of a global recession and China's policy of strict coronavirus lockdowns. That will mean crude prices remain around $90 a barrel, unless there's a severe recession, according to Descalzi.

The fall in European natural gas prices in recent months may not last, he said.

The continent has managed to rebuild its stockpiles faster than expected since last winter. That, along with warm autumn weather, has caused spot prices to dip almost 70% since August. Yet restocking for winter next year -- possibly without any supplies from Russia, which has slashed piped flows to the continent -- will be tougher.

"It's a temporary situation," he said of the decrease in near-term prices. "We have problems in 2023 because in 2023 we don't have Russian gas."

It's "essential" for Europe to increase its regasification capacity so that it can import more liquefied natural gas, he said. "We have to compensate for what we've lost through the pipes."

Algeria is one country that can boost piped gas to the continent and partially make up for losses from Russian state-controlled producer Gazprom PJSC, he said.

"We are going to double the production" from Algeria for Italy, he said. "Algeria is practically contributing acting like Gazprom in terms of capacity to Italy."

