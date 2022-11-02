Fayetteville council approves agreement for seven-story hotel to be built in downtown arts corridor

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council approved a letter of intent with a legal amendment from the city attorney to enable a proposal to build a hotel at the arts corridor downtown to move forward.

The council voted 7-1 to approve the letter of intent between the city and Brian Reindl and his Reindl Properties company to create a seven-story, 134-room hotel in association with the downtown arts corridor, known as the Ramble.

Before the final vote, the council voted 8-0 to add language from City Attorney Kit Williams to say the letter of intent is a nonbinding agreement.

The hotel would sit at the southern end of where the parking lot west of the Walton Arts Center is now. The parking lot eventually will become the civic plaza of the arts corridor. A new parking deck is under construction northwest of Dickson Street to replace the 290 spaces at the Walton Arts Center lot.

The council first discussed the proposal Oct. 18. Reindl and architect Rob Sharp on Tuesday presented the council with information on further details of the proposed project, including parking, truck access and the building's impact to downtown.

The hotel as planned would have 32 to 45 parking spaces, and guests would use a valet system. The pair said the valet system would use underused spaces farther from Dickson Street, such as lots near the police headquarters and Town Center.

Justin Clay, the city's parking manager, said parking at the Walton Arts Center lot and the Spring Street deck are functionally full on weekends. However, he showed a map and charts with parking spaces farther from Dickson that mostly have cars in them during the day but stay largely empty on weekends.

Council member D'Andre Jones said time is money on the project and he wanted to move forward. Costs will only escalate as time goes on, and the city has a responsibility to be good stewards of taxpayer investment, he said.

"I understand the parking challenges, trust me," Jones said. "But also I understand the bigger picture. The bigger picture is the growth and development of Fayetteville."

Much of the City Council's discussion focused on the specific language of the letter of intent. Williams outlined a number of concerns, saying the language functions more as a binding contract than a guiding letter of intent.

Sharp said the specific details of the project will get ironed out when a formal real-estate contract comes to the council at a later date. A planned zoning district request that will come later also will outline the development to its fine details, he said.

"We cannot do that until we get a commitment," Sharp said. "That's what we're asking for."

Council member Teresa Turk cast the sole no vote, saying she wanted more time to consider additional details on the proposal. Mark Kinion and Mike Wiederkehr expressed concerns over the language of the letter of intent but voted in favor of the proposal after the legal amendment was approved.

Twenty people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, most of whom expressed some degree of hesitance or concern about the proposal. Commentary largely focused on the proposed development's impact to parking downtown.

Several members of the Walton Arts Center Council spoke in opposition. An email went out to Walton Arts Center patrons Oct. 27 expressing several concerns with the proposal, particularly with parking. The email encouraged patrons to speak at the meeting Tuesday.

The Walton Arts Center and a number of downtown merchants in September hired the Kimley-Horn consulting firm in Raleigh, N.C., for $100,000 to do a study of parking downtown. The study area is bordered by Lafayette Street to the north, St. Charles and Block avenues to the east, Meadow Street to the south and Arkansas and University avenues to the west, smaller than the city's defined downtown parking zone.

Anne O'Leary-Kelly, chairwoman of the Walton Arts Center Council, said the amenities of the Ramble will provide vibrancy to downtown, but there must be sufficient infrastructure. She asked the City Council to consider the private parking study, which is scheduled to be released by December.

Other council action

The City Council voted 8-0 to refer potential changes to the city’s regulations on short-term rentals to its Ordinance Review Committee and tabled the issue until Dec. 6. Proposed changes included having only short-term rentals in residential zones be required to have a permit from the Planning Commission, extending the sunset clause for the ordinance until Dec. 6, and potential limits on density.

Source: Fayetteville



