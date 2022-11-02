Five people die in accidents on Arkansas roads

Five people died in accidents on Arkansas roads Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, authorities said.

Jeremy Nelson, 35, of West Memphis died after the 2010 Chevrolet Impala he was driving hit the front of a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe on the Interstate 55 service road in Crittenden County at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, a West Memphis crash report said.

Officers reported that the Impala's driver failed to see the Tahoe attempting to merge left and enter the I-55 entrance ramp.

The passenger of the Tahoe, a 40-year-old woman who lives in Walnut Ridge, was taken to a Memphis hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The report said it was raining and roads were wet at the time of the accident.

Eric Leopold, 25, of Rison died after the 2000 Ford he was driving north on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County hit a median, rolled over several times and struck a cable barrier at 6:20 a.m on Sunday, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Leopold was thrown from the vehicle and taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, where a doctor pronounced him dead at 7:55 a.m., troopers said.

Craig Collier, 25, of Texarkana was killed Monday night when he was struck by a tractor-trailer in Miller County, according to a report from the Texarkana Police Department.

The report said Collier had walked into the traffic lane on Interstate 30 when an eastbound 2003 International TTL struck him around 10:30 p.m.

Collier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Christopher Vance, 40, was killed Tuesday morning in an accident in rural Craighead County, according to a state police report.

The report says Vance was traveling north on U.S. 63 in a 2001 Ford Ranger at 7:24 a.m. when he crossed the lane divider line and sideswiped another vehicle.

Vance lost control of the Ranger, causing him to crash into the passenger side of a southbound 2020 Freightliner.

The driver of the vehicle sideswiped by the Ranger did not stop, according to police.

The report doesn't list anybody in the Freightliner as being injured.

Weather conditions at the time of the accident were described as clear and dry.

Erica Johnson, 40, of Huntsville, died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 412 near Hindsville, according to a state police report.

Johnson was driving east at around 8 a.m. when the front right of her Ford Fusion was struck by the front left of a vehicle attempting to merge onto the highway, according to the report.

The report says both vehicles came to rest partially in the roadway and on the shoulder after the accident.

Information on the driver of the vehicle that struck the Fusion was not included in the report.