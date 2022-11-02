Forecasters: Above-average temperatures, widespread rain expected for state

The state has seen above average highs this week and expects more of that before the weekend, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service.

But a cold front and storm system will move across the state late Friday into Saturday morning, entering from the west, the weather service said on Twitter this week.

“It will bring widespread rain and possibly even isolated thunderstorms,” Jeff Hood, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said Wednesday. “We are watching the western third of the state carefully for storms. We are not expecting widespread severe weather.”

The weather service's online forecast shows highs in the upper 70s from Wednesday through Friday, across the state.

Portions of southern Arkansas could see highs of 81 degrees on Friday, according to the weather service.

“It is not record breaking heat, but it is several degrees above normal,” Hood said the average high for this time of year in Little Rock is the upper 60s.

“Today alone, the high is about 10 or more degrees above average in Little Rock,” Hood said.

Statewide highs this week are, on average, about 10 to 15 degrees above normal, the meteorologist said.

But the weather service said in a tweet that the Friday-Saturday cold front will drop high temperatures back into the 60s to lower 70s for the weekend, across the state.

The accompanying storm should begin Friday and be mostly out of the state by Saturday morning, or at least early afternoon, Hood said.

He said winds could be up to 20 mph during the storm with gusts as strong as 30 mph.

“This isn’t going to bring really cool temperatures,” said Hood, “It will be a pretty quick 10- to 15-degree cooldown, but early next week the temperature will start to creep back up.”

Hood also said the anticipated weather will help ease dry conditions.

A map from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture shows that only 11 counties were still under a burn ban as of Wednesday morning, though another map from the department shows that much of the state was at a high risk for wildfire danger as of Wednesday.

"High risk" means fires can ignite easily and spread quickly, and unattended fires are likely to escape their confines, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Forestry Division.

Northwest portions of Arkansas are considered at a low risk for wildfire danger.