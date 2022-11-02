Freeze educated on Hogs’ setting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze spent part of the Flames' open date teaching his players how to call the Hogs.

Freeze has heard the University of Arkansas signature cheer many times as Ole Miss' head coach from 2012-16 and as a Rebels assistant from 2006-07, but he wanted to get the Flames ready for what they'll be hearing when they play Arkansas at Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday.

"I try to explain to them what I think of the stadiums that we're going into. I don't like our kids ever being surprised or shocked," Freeze said. "I have a good feeling for what Arkansas will be like, and we'll have to handle it.

"I showed them how you do, 'Woo, Pig, Sooie' and 'Arkansas Razorbacks' and how you've got to get into it," Freeze added, raising his hands like a fan. "You're going to hear it a lot, so you've got to get into it and know what you're talking about.

"I think the stadium and atmosphere should be one that we look to enjoy, not be intimidated by. I think we'll look at it that way."

Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) will be the Flames' third SEC opponent.

In Liberty's final season as an FCS team in 2018 under Coach Turner Gill, the Flames lost 53-0 at Auburn.

Liberty moved up to the FBS level the next season and hired Freeze. The Flames are 33-12 under Freeze, including 7-1 this season with their only loss at Wake Forest, 37-36.

Last season Freeze made his return to Ole Miss, which beat Liberty 27-14.

"We know we're going into an SEC stadium, but we approach it like every single other game," said Liberty safety Robert Rahimi, who has four interceptions and 33 tackles. "We have players here that can play anywhere around the country, and we're built for this moment."

Senior nose guard Dennis Osagiede transferred from FCS member Stephen F. Austin.

"It's definitely a blessing to be on big stages and go out and compete," Osagiede said.

The Flames had an open date last week after beating BYU 41-14 at home on Oct. 22, a week after the Razorbacks beat the Cougars 52-35 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

"Our most well-played football game," Freeze said. "Truthfully, we haven't been very consistent all year, particularly offensively. Defensively we have.

"But last week I thought we played a really, really solid football game in all three phases. So we're going to need that to build some confidence in us to go and be able to compete with the likes of Arkansas.

"But I do think that we certainly have a lot of momentum right now."

Junior running back Dae Dae Hunter, a transfer from Hawaii, rushed 23 times for 213 yards against BYU. He has 121 carries for 825 yards and 8 touchdowns, with 18 catches for 149 yards and 1 touchdown.

"He could have played for me in my days at Ole Miss," Freeze said. "We didn't have maybe the greatest running backs in the conference at that time, but he would have played for me there.

"Physically really, really strong ... He's not a blazer, but he's got enough burst to make explosive runs."

Junior quarterback Johnathan Bennett, who is 4-0 as the starter, completed 24 of 29 passes against BYU for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Freeze said he expects to start Bennett on Saturday, but sixth-year senior Charlie Brewer, who has played at Utah and Baylor, could also get snaps as he's recovered from a hand injury he suffered in the opener against Southern Mississippi.

Bennett has completed 77 of 134 passes (57.5%) for 939 yards and 8 touchdowns with 7 interceptions.

The Flames' top receiver is junior DeMario Douglas (42 catches for 615 yards and 5 touchdowns).

Junior linebacker Mike Smith leads Liberty with 52 tackles and has 1 interception, and sophomore linebacker Ahmad Walker has 47 with 8 for losses of 23 yards.

Javon Scruggs, a senior free safety, has 37 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 interception.

Senior end Durrell Johnson has 12 tackles for losses of 47 yards, 4 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. Osagiede has 6 sacks for losses of 45 yards.

The Flames are averaging 3.75 sacks to tie for third nationally, their 11 interceptions are tied for 9th and their 8.8 tackles for loss average ranks 12th.

"We've accumulated some stats so far this year," Liberty defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge said. "Trying not to add those up until the season's over. But they get mentioned to me every week, so I can't help but know them."

Despite not playing last week, the Flames moved into The Associated Press Top 25 at No. 23 for the first time since 2020, when they were ranked for eight weeks and finished No. 17 with a 10-1 record, including victories over Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

The Flames weren't part of the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

"I really don't use the rankings [as motivation] too much in the season," Freeze said. "I get it. I've lived this life. At Ole Miss we were ranked a lot. Here not so much.

"But when you do, it's pretty special. So you celebrate that, but you also better be real and know that, man, Arkansas is going to be favored this week.

"And they should be. They've got better players, and probably better coaches.

"You can easily get knocked out of the top 25. The one that's quite gratifying is if you can finish the course of the 12-game season and put yourself in position to be in it."

Freeze has gotten his players to buy into that message.

"It's cool, but just as quick as it comes, it can go," Osagiede said of the ranking. "We're appreciative that we're getting recognized, but the work isn't done.

"We've got to fight every day and work hard every day to get better."