Grain ships embark after Russia exits deal

LONDON -- Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. But future shipments were in doubt after the United Nations said vessels would not move today.





Three ships carrying 84,490 tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July, the U.N. said. The corridor, brokered by Turkey and U.N., was seen as a breakthrough that would ensure parts of the world struggling with hunger would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russia cited allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in announcing over the weekend that it was suspending its part in the grain deal. The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that ship traffic from ports in southern Ukraine was halted, calling the movement "unacceptable."





But a total of 14 ships sailed that day, including one chartered by the U.N. World Food Program to bring wheat to Ethiopia, which along with neighboring Somalia and Kenya, is badly affected by the worst drought in decades. The U.N. has warned that parts of Somalia are facing famine. Thousands of people have died there.

Despite ships leaving this week, the future of the initiative was uncertain after the U.N. said it, Ukraine and Turkey agreed vessels would not travel under the deal today.

The three parties had performed required checks without Russia, allowing some shipments to continue, but the U.N. said those inspections and passages were "a temporary and extraordinary measure."

Russia's withdrawal from the celebrated grain agreement has drawn outcry from Ukraine, the U.S. and other allies, with Ukraine accusing Russia of creating a world "hunger games."

The U.N. operation had prioritized a large backlog of ships waiting for checks off Istanbul, said Munro Anderson, head of intelligence of the risk consultancy Dryad Global.

After suspending its participation, "it is likely that Russia will use this as a tool of negotiation to secure what it needs from the deal," Anderson said. "We know that Russia has been looking to export fertilizer products and to seek a sanctions reprieve on those so it can do so effectively."

While Western sanctions on Russia don't affect its grain exports and a parallel wartime deal was meant to clear the way for Moscow's food and fertilizer shipments, some businesses have been wary of running afoul of sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the fertilizer issue in a call Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying Russia's agricultural exports still were not unblocked.

Putin also said that resuming the grain deal would require an investigation into the attack on Russia's Black Sea fleet, according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

Erdogan told Putin "that if they solve the grain crisis through a constructive approach, they will [also] encourage steps toward a return to negotiations" to end the war in Ukraine, according to the Turkish president's office.





Analysts say Russia still is bound by the terms of the deal it signed, which include a commitment not to target civilian vessels taking part in the agreement. Such an attack also would violate international law.

"Although it is not currently participating in that deal, it is still a signatory to it. Russia's interests are not going to be served in any way, shape or form by attacking vessels and groups in the international community," Anderson said.

He added that Russia's primary concern is likely that vessels might be going unchecked and could be used to bring in weapons. The July agreement established a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul to coordinate checks between the warring nations, Turkey and the U.N.

Russia has announced plans to conduct its own inspections of ships that have already cleared the joint checks in Istanbul, but further details were not known.

RUSSIAN DRAFT

Russia reinforced its fighting force Tuesday with an annual fall draft of 120,000 men, and doubled the number of civilians it's trying to evacuate in anticipation of a major Ukrainian push to recapture the strategically vital southern port city of Kherson.

Russian military officials have assured that conscripts to be called up over the next two months will not be sent to fight in Ukraine, including to the Kherson region, three other Ukrainian areas that Russia recently illegally annexed or to Crimea, which the Kremlin made part of Russia in 2014.

However, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said the Russian Defense Ministry "is attempting to deceive the Russian population into believing that autumn conscripts will not be sent to fight in Ukraine, likely to prevent draft dodging."

This year's fall draft was delayed because of an extraordinary partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists that Putin ordered Sept. 21 specifically to bolster his Ukraine invasion force. While Russian officials have declared the partial mobilization complete, critics have warned it could resume after military enlistment offices are freed up from processing fall conscripts.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that 87,000 of 300,000 reservists have been deployed for combat in Ukraine and that 3,000 military instructors with fighting experience in the country are training them.

Reports suggest that many of the mobilized reservists are inexperienced, were told to procure basic items such as medical kits and flak jackets themselves, and did not receive proper training before deployment. Some were killed within days. After Putin's order, tens of thousands of men fled Russia to avoid serving in the military.

Some of the fresh troops have reportedly been sent to Kherson, on the 684-mile front line. Russian-installed authorities in Kherson, fearing a major Ukrainian counterattack, on Tuesday reported relocating 70,000 residents, and they expanded an evacuation area to people living within 9 miles of the Dnieper River.

The region's Kremlin-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo, said the relocation of an additional 70,000 residents from the expanded evacuation zone would be completed this week and claimed it was ordered because Kyiv "is preparing a massive missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric station" to flood Kherson.

Ukraine's military on Tuesday described the new evacuations as "forced displacement" and said the Kherson regional administration had been relocated to Skadovsk, 62 miles south of the city of Kherson.

In addition to the Kremlin's military draft, it moved on another front to bolster its forces. Authorities in Belarus on Tuesday approved the creation of two joint troop training centers with Moscow on the territory of the east European country, which borders Ukraine. Russia has previously used Belarus, its long-standing and economically dependent ally, as a springboard to send troops and missiles into Ukraine. Kyiv fears the Belarusian army could be drawn directly into the war.

RADIATION FEARS

Elsewhere, concerns about radiation figured in two developments.

Experts from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog agency inspected two Ukrainian sites that Russia identified as involved in its unfounded claims that Ukrainian authorities planned to set off radioactive "dirty bombs" in their own invaded country. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said the inspections for evidence of "dirty bombs" would be completed soon.

Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, claimed in a letter to the U.N. Security Council members last week that Ukraine's nuclear research facility and mining company "received direct orders from [President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's regime to develop such a dirty bomb."

Western nations have called Moscow's repeated claim "transparently false." Ukrainian authorities dismissed it as an attempt to distract attention from alleged Russian plans to detonate a dirty bomb as a way to justify an escalation of hostilities.

A second radiation concern involves fighting near Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The U.N. energy agency has stationed monitors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, where a radiation leak could have catastrophic consequences.

The Ukrainian president's office said Tuesday that cities and towns around the plant experienced more heavy shelling. In Nikopol, a city which faces the plant from across the wide Dnieper River, more than a dozen apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and businesses were damaged, the office said.

FIGHTING KILLS 4

Elsewhere on the battlefront, Russian strikes targeting eight regions of southeastern Ukraine killed at least four civilians and wounded four in 24 hours, Zelenskyy's office said.

Russian shelling hit 14 towns and villages in the eastern Donetsk region Monday and Tuesday, destroying sections of railway track, damaging a power line and taking down mobile communications in some areas.

The shelling killed three civilians, the region's governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said. Donetsk is one of four regions Moscow illegally annexed last month, and continues to see fierce clashes as Russian forces press their grinding attack on the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

A woman was killed after Russian rockets hit apartment buildings and a school in the southern city of Mykolayiv, its mayor reported Tuesday.

Ukraine was still grappling with the consequences of Monday's major barrage of Russian strikes that disrupted power and water supplies. Ukraine's state energy company, Ukrenergo, said seven regions would experience rolling blackouts to protect the system.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities restored electricity and running water in the capital's residential buildings but that rolling power shutdowns would continue. Kyiv region Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said Tuesday that 20,000 apartments remained without power.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, subway service was suspended again on Tuesday, according to the subway's Telegram page. No reason was given.

Information for this article was contributed by Courtney Bonnell, Suzan Fraser and Andrew Meldrum of The Associated Press.

Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)



Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)



A newly built camp for people displaced from their homes by drought is seen from the air on the outskirts of Baidoa, in Somalia Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohamed Sheikh Nor)



A mother and children displaced by drought sit outside their makeshift shelter on the outskirts of Baidoa, in Somalia Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohamed Sheikh Nor)



Hawa Aliyow sits near a water distribution point at a camp for those displaced by the drought in Baidoa, Somalia Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohamed Sheikh Nor)



Nurto Hassan, right, carries firewood to cook for her children, as other women displaced by the drought look on, at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Baidoa, in Somalia Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohamed Sheikh Nor)



Isha Kerow, left, and other Somalis displaced by drought fill jerrycans with water distributed by the Norwegian Refugee Council, on the outskirts of Baidoa, in Somalia Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohamed Sheikh Nor)



Somalis displaced by drought wait in line to fill jerrycans with water distributed by the Norwegian Refugee Council, on the outskirts of Baidoa, in Somalia Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohamed Sheikh Nor)






