Hot Springs woman accused of stealing, pawning dead woman’s jewelry

A Hot Springs woman was arrested early Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor warrants stemming from accusations that she stole a deceased woman's jewelry from her house on the day of her death in September.

Laura Lorene Howard, 37, was taken into custody shortly before 2 a.m. and charged with two felony counts of theft by receiving, punishable by up to six years in prison, and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful transfer of stolen goods to a pawn shop, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Howard was later released on a $7,000 bond and is set to appear on Nov. 17 in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sept. 8, a man filed a report with Hot Springs police stating that after his wife died in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, he had friends and family over at his house on Hobson Avenue to visit at around 11 a.m. While they were there, the man's roommate invited a friend, identified as Howard, over to the house.

After Howard left his house, the man reportedly noticed his wife's purse was missing from the top of their dresser in the bedroom and that two of his wife's diamond wedding rings, valued at $2,500, and a silver cross necklace, valued at $150, were missing from her jewelry box that was also on top of the dresser.

Hot Springs police detective Matthew Cheatham conducted an online search under Howard's name and discovered that on Sept. 8 she had allegedly sold a diamond wedding to EZ Money Pawn, 5462 Central Ave. He also found that on Sept. 12, Howard reportedly sold another diamond ring to Patterson's Pawn, 2038 Central Ave.

Cheatham went to both locations and photographed the rings, which were later positively identified by the victim as his wife's rings.

The affidavit notes Howard used her Arkansas driver's license when selling the rings and both pawn shop owners confirmed it was Howard who had sold them the rings. Warrants were later issued for Howard's arrest.