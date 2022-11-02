Huntsville woman, 40, dies in two-vehicle wreck near Hindsville

Erica Johnson, 40, of Huntsville, died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 412 near Hindsville, according to a state police report.

Johnson was driving east around 8 a.m. when her Ford Fusion was struck by a vehicle attempting to merge onto the highway, according to the report.

The report says both vehicles came to rest partially in the roadway and on the shoulder after the accident.

Information on the driver of the vehicle that struck the Fusion was not included in the report.

Weather conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.



