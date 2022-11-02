• Marshee London of the Kansas City, Kan., police said suspects entered a home full of Halloween revelers including teenagers and were asked to leave before gunfire rang out, killing one person and injuring seven.

• David Brown, Chicago police superintendent, said a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were among the 15 people injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent bullets flying at a street corner that's a popular gathering spot.

• Neal Bonacci of the Omaha, Neb., police said folks were trick-or-treating during a neighborhood Halloween on the Boulevard when a car drove erratically through a blocked-off area until the driver was shot by an officer and hospitalized with serious injuries.

• Tina Kotek, who's running for governor of Oregon, did not create a hostile work environment as House speaker, a legislative committee determined, voting mostly along party lines just days before the election, though some of her behavior was deemed "unwelcome."

• John McCusker announced that the LaPlace, La., museum at the site of both the 1811 German Coast slave uprising and the birth of pioneering jazz trombonist Edward "Kid" Ory that was shut down by hurricane financial pressures will survive as a nonprofit thanks to a wave of support.

• Michael DiMassa, a former Connecticut state legislator, pleaded guilty in the theft of $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds, using some of the money to gamble at a casino, in a prosecution that also ensnared his wife.

• Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who plans to resign his U.S. Senate seat, vowed he'll take a "pledge of political celibacy" as University of Florida trustees named him the school's next president despite vocal opposition from some faculty and students, particularly over LGBTQ issues.

• Milos Vucevic, Serbia's defense minister, said, "We are not getting ready for a war, but we must not be unprepared," as the country placed troops on the Kosovo border on alert over a row about jurisdiction and car license plates.

• Giuseppe Antoci, who helped Italian investigators uncover an organized crime scheme that bilked the European Union of $5 million in grazing-land subsidies and then survived when bullets raked his car, said it was emotional to hear the 91 guilty verdicts, a process that took so long that it had to be continued the next day.