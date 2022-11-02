Issue 4 draws out foes, fans of recreational pot





Medical marijuana is legal in Arkansas, but legalization of adult-use and non-medical cannabis in a regulated manner could lead to a much larger tax revenue and ease pressure on law enforcement agencies, according to an expert on the proposed Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment.

Eddie Armstrong is chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas, a ballot question committee that supports Issue 4, a yes-or-no item on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in the state. About $20 million in tax revenue is generated monthly from medical marijuana, he said. That would come out to about $240 million per year.

A vote for Issue 4 would change Amendment 98, Section 3(e) of the state constitution, also known as the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment of 2016, to allow existing dispensaries to start selling marijuana for non-medical reasons on March 8, 2023. The minimum age to purchase medical marijuana in Arkansas is 18, but adults 21 and older could purchase it for non-medical reasons if Issue 4 is successful.

“If we, indeed, expand this through the voters, you’ll see a revenue of about $450 million,” Armstrong said.

Police across the country are concerned about non-packaged and non-labeled cannabis that comes into their communities, Armstrong pointed out. Neighboring Oklahoma has thousands of stores, and the trafficking of packaged goods and cannabis is something Arkansans should be concerned with, he added.

“Now, I think is the time — and the industry thinks so — that if you are [at or] over 21, you can possess up to 1 ounce of cannabis,” Armstrong said. “You don’t have to pay a lifetime for a crime if you were caught with a joint in your car or tincture oil or a vape cartridge. The good, I think, this is going to do, this proposed amendment would open up the doors for law enforcement to receive up to $45 million in tax revenue to bolster hiring more officers for their police forces, considering school resources as we consider what the future of school shootings could look like at any given day.”

More than $30 million will go toward cancer research accreditation, and more than 6,000 new jobs would be created in Arkansas, Armstrong added.

If passed, Issue 4 would amend the state constitution to authorize possession and use of cannabis by adults but acknowledge the possession and sale remain illegal under federal law.

Among other changes within the amendment, according to the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service:

m Existing medical marijuana growers and sellers would be licensed to grow and sell adult use or non-medical marijuana.

m A sales tax on medical marijuana would be eliminated and one on adult use marijuana would be introduced.

m Twelve additional cultivation licenses and 40 dispensary licenses adult use marijuana would be created.

m A cap on how much THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, can be included in medical marijuana-infused drinks and food portions would be removed.

m Lawmakers would have no authority to change the amendment without another vote of the people.

m And the rules for businesses licensed to grow and sell marijuana in Arkansas will change.

Medical marijuana will remain legal even if Issue 4 fails.

The issue has drawn opposition from some politicians including Gov. Asa Hutchinson and groups such as Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation and the Arkansas Senate Republican Caucus.

“Recreational marijuana will change our state as we know it,” the caucus said in a statement. “With all the dangers facing our children, the last thing we need to do is provide a gateway to the use of drugs. We are urging the people of Arkansas to vote no on Issue 4.”

Armstrong acknowledged the issue isn’t for everyone.

“Arkansans have a choice. Here’s what that choice has said: Over the last eight months, we have gone through the rigors of collecting the needed amount of signatures to even get this on the ballot, which was 89,151,” he said, stating the number equal to 10% of those who voted for governor four years ago. “We turned in over 190,000 signatures.”