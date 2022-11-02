Italian firm acquiring 70% of Kentucky distillery

Campari Group, owner of the Wild Turkey brand, announced it will add to its Kentucky bourbon portfolio by taking a $420 million majority stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery.

The Italian spirits company said it will acquire a 70% interest in Wilderness Trail, a bourbon and rye whiskey producer in Danville, Ky. Campari will acquire the remaining 30% of the emerging whiskey producer in 2031 as part of the agreement.

The 70% stake is valued at $420 million. The deal for complete ownership is valued at $600 million, according to Campari.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of available cash and bank term loans. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year, according to Campari.

"By adding the fast-growing super premium Wilderness Trail brand we further expand and premiumise our bourbon offering, priming it to become Campari's second major leg after the aperitif portfolio," said Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz.