Italian firm acquiring 70% of Kentucky distillery

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:17 a.m.
FILE - Campari Group CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz poses for a photo in Milan, Italy, Jan. 30, 2018. Campari Group, owner of the iconic Wild Turkey brand, said Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 it will add to its Kentucky bourbon portfolio in a deal to obtain a majority stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery, with plans to complete the acquisition in the next decade. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file)

Campari Group, owner of the Wild Turkey brand, announced it will add to its Kentucky bourbon portfolio by taking a $420 million majority stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery.

The Italian spirits company said it will acquire a 70% interest in Wilderness Trail, a bourbon and rye whiskey producer in Danville, Ky. Campari will acquire the remaining 30% of the emerging whiskey producer in 2031 as part of the agreement.

The 70% stake is valued at $420 million. The deal for complete ownership is valued at $600 million, according to Campari.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of available cash and bank term loans. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year, according to Campari.

"By adding the fast-growing super premium Wilderness Trail brand we further expand and premiumise our bourbon offering, priming it to become Campari's second major leg after the aperitif portfolio," said Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz.

Print Headline: Italian firm acquiring 70% of Kentucky distillery

