JP hopefuls reveal areas of interest

Mark Clinton is running on a platform of public safety as he tries to defeat a veteran member of the Pulaski County Quorum Court to represent an area of North Little Rock.

Staci Medlock, who is in her fourth term as a member of Pulaski County's governing body, is running her reelection campaign on her experience and her knowledge of countywide issues.

The election for the representative of District 15 -- an area of North Little Rock that includes parts of the Lakewood neighborhood, residential sections lining both sides of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, and residential areas north of Interstate 40 and west of U.S. 67/167 -- is on Nov. 8. Early voting ends Monday.

Clinton, 61, a Republican, is president and founder of Decisive Management Group, Inc. He said his main concern as justice of the peace would be to improve safety in schools and public places. In the most recent school interim report, the Arkansas Public Education Act is cited stating that no private right of action or any kind of remedy exists to hold schools accountable when students are hurt by other students.

"Isolated offenses are not responded to, they're 'insufficient' for legal response," Clinton said. "And there's no duty to protect your student at school from other students. So to me, we need to totally rethink our response to school and public safety."

He added that officials have immunity, but there must be a point where the Legislature and the governor will address the fact that there should be some responsibility.

Clinton would like the county to adopt an active shooter response program from the National Fire Protection Association. The National Fire Protection Association 3000 is the standard for active shooter or hostile event response. The training involves identifying hazards and assessing vulnerability to planning, resource management, incident management at command level, competencies for first responders and recovery.

Clinton is hoping Arkansas will follow Georgia and Massachusetts as they adopt this program and put it in place under the sheriff's office. Then, public buildings, churches and schools would be prepared with a safety plan.

"I believe that if we don't have school and public safety, we don't have very much," he said.

Clinton said he wants to be out front, leading these safety efforts. He recalled the recent active shooter threats outside Simmons Bank Arena following North Little Rock High School's graduation, causing the venue to step down as a host for future ceremonies.

"When people quit associating with each other, when they quit assembling, we lose so much," he said. "And that's what we need to stop doing is losing that, and a lot of that is, we don't really have room at the jail."

Clinton hopes to implement mandatory minimums for gun crime starting with the first offense and encouraging more prosecution of terroristic threatening to identify future criminals before they commit crime.

He wants his District 15 residents to know that their justice of peace is there to serve as much as their state representative or state senator.

"When there's flooding I'm willing to talk to anybody, not just a member of my district, but anybody in Pulaski County," Clinton said. "If there's an issue that you're having, a pothole, your yard is flooded, you're not getting response. I'm available to listen to your complaints and to take it up the ladder as far as I can take it. To be a advocate for you, and whatever issues that you're having, but particularly that of school and public safety."

Medlock, 54, a Democrat, was first elected in 2015 and is finishing her fourth term as justice of the peace. She is a full-time Realtor at RE/Max Elite and has served on the National Association of Realtors, Arkansas Realtors Association and North Pulaski Board of Realtors. She hopes to use her knowledge of the district to continue to serve its residents.

For Medlock, real estate regulations and subdivision laws in the rural county work 'hand in hand' with what she has done as justice of the peace. She wants voters to know exactly what this position has the power to do on the Quorum Court.

"Each district has a representative that votes for their district and what they're voting on is county budget, county budget issues, disbursements, rural area licensing regulations, subdivisions in rural areas, county roads, those type of items which I felt like my knowledge with real estate and building would kind of help with that," Medlock said. "And then I'm just a firm believer and speaking up and having a voice for what the people want."

Residents frequently reach out to Medlock to give their opinion and she's confident in those relationships and her ability to make decisions reflecting their needs.

"My passion is and always has been, I'm kind of like the caregiver," she said. "We're a people person. That's what we get paid to do is take care of people."

Medlock believes her track record as an award-winning real estate agent and previous justice of the peace has proven who she is and how she will serve if reelected.