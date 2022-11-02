Lady Lions to host UA next week; tickets going

H.O. Clemmons Arena seats up to 4,100 fans, but bringing the University of Arkansas Razorbacks to Pine Bluff hasn't resulted in a quick sellout for Lady Lions basketball.

"We haven't sold it out yet, but it's trending that way," University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Athletic Director Chris Robinson said Tuesday, less than a week before the Lady Lions host a historic game against a team from the state's flagship university. It'll mark the first time a University of Arkansas women's basketball team has played in Pine Bluff, a tradition the Razorback men's team upheld during the first 17 years of the Convention Center's existence (1976-92).

The Razorbacks and Lady Lions will square off at 6 p.m. Monday at Clemmons Arena, inside UAPB's Kenneth L. Johnson HPER Complex.

Playing at home before the conference season was a rarity for both the Lady Lions and Golden Lions during their first two decades as NCAA Division I basketball programs.

That makes the UAPB women's team hosting a Southeastern Conference power that plays in 19,200-seat Bud Walton Arena a big deal locally -- let alone a team from a university that commands more athletic support in all corners of Arkansas than any other school.

This will be the third all-time meeting between Arkansas and UAPB in women's hoops, with the Razorbacks winning each of the last two years in Fayetteville.

"One thing I'm excited about is that our season ticket holders will be able to enjoy this game and all the other games as well," Robinson said.

"That's part of that package. We have been tracking and trending and getting a lot of activity in our tickets."

Robinson said he did not have an exact number for either the total tickets sold or the number allocated to Arkansas.

In addition to ticket sales, UAPB is also receiving a guaranteed paycheck from Arkansas for the game, an amount for which Robinson did not specify. A request for a copy of the game contract between Arkansas and UAPB was made under the state Freedom of Information Act.

The fanfare, however, will be great, he assured.

"For this year of women in sports, what other way to do it?"

Robinson added, in reference to the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which expanded opportunities for women in interscholastic and intercollegiate sports.

UAPB is coming off a 13-16 season (9-9 in SWAC) under Dawn Thornton, who is going into her fourth season as head coach.

Senior guard Zaay Green, who previously played at SEC schools Tennessee and Texas A&M, is the preseason SWAC Player of the Year, with former Georgia center Maori Davenport joining the team as a highly touted junior transfer.

Junior guard Coriah Beck, a Memphis transfer, is the daughter of Corey Beck, a guard on Arkansas' 1994 NCAA men's championship team.

Arkansas went 18-14 overall and 7-9 in the SEC last season. Coach Mike Neighbors' Hogs will host UA Fort Smith in an exhibition tonight.

Senior guard Makayla Daniels is a second-team Preseason All-SEC selection. The Razorbacks have six players from the Natural State on the roster.

Tickets are sold under the "Tickets" tab at uapblionsroar.com.