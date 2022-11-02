



Not for all Arkansans

What a big surprise when I picked up the the morning paper Sunday and read the Democrat-Gazette's glowing endorsement of Sarah Sanders. She is possibly one of the least-qualified candidates to ever run for governor of our state. She has been given a virtual love letter of praises for her policies that are as phony as all the lies she has parroted to Americans on behalf of Donald Trump. Can this person who has a history of dishonesty, not to mention artificiality, be what Arkansas deserves in these times of need? Sarah Sanders has never been anything more than a divider. She exhibits no concern to better the lives of Arkansans.

Meanwhile, on the other side, we are lucky to have a uniquely qualified problem-solver and unifier in Chris Jones, whose passion is hands-on governing. He will oversee an Arkansas that will serve the good while taking care of the should.

But given the reputation and editorial history of this newspaper, along with its candidate choices, it's not a stretch to say that this grand old journal is far from being the voice of all Arkansans.

JACK ALBERT

Eureka Springs

Not good for schools

It's not a surprise that the Democrat-Gazette endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor. The surprise comes in the lack of backbone holding that endorsement up.

The Democrat-Gazette's write-up is less endorsement and more campaign ad for Arkansans unaware of Sanders' platform, unsurprising since she refuses to participate in most interviews and debates. Instead of justifying their decision based on Sanders' merits (or lack thereof), the Democrat-Gazette plays megaphone for her campaign, beginning with education.

The educators I know--conservative, liberal, independent--do not trust Sanders with our state's education, and as an English teacher, I can tell you it's because of her LEARNS proposal, which hardly passes as an outline. Ideas are not solutions without a plan. Reading coaches for at-risk students? Great! But how does Sanders plan to make that happen when schools cannot find classroom teachers to hire, and some are so underfunded they cannot pay for applicants who are available? What about teacher pay? Well, Sanders didn't support the Legislature raising teacher pay back in August, but now she wants higher pay ... but only for "good teachers." How does Sanders plan to measure the goodness of teachers? She'll get back to you on that.

Sanders' most talked-about tenet is Empowerment, which argues Sanders will "empower parents with more choices," saving kids from "failing schools." What neither Sanders nor this newspaper clarifies is that those "failing schools" are our underfunded public schools, and the "more choices" will include options like school vouchers, which historically strip money from rural public schools. Many public schools, already underfunded, will lose money to the for-profit institutions Sanders wants to bring into the Natural State.

Of course, there will still be students left behind in those failing schools. But sacrifices must be made, right?

CHAD HALL

Russellville

Undeserving of praise

How in the good Lord's name could the editors of your paper praise the performance of former press secretary Mrs. Sanders, saying she won battles with the press because "she's so sharp and fast on her feet"? Even she admitted to special counsel investigators that she did not tell the truth. It is easy to be sharp and fast on one's feet when one isn't telling the truth.

You held her accountable (a bit) for evading the press. How about holding her accountable for the more frightening character trait of bearing false witness?

SARAH SPENCER

Little Rock

Response to disasters

Thank you, Rex Nelson, for your columns about Black-on-Black violence. It stirred me to pull up an old letter comparing violent crime to tornadoes touching down in certain neighborhoods, leaving dead and damaged people and families in their wake.

A violent death or assault anywhere is a disaster. My take from Rex's columns is that he confirms that such disasters most often occur in specific neighborhoods, as shown by crime maps in most cities.

Our response lacks the urgency demanded--maybe because we don't think we are smart enough, rich enough or good enough. I think we are smart enough, rich enough, and deep down, good enough, if we can just embrace the disaster victims, which include perpetrators as well as those they assault, as family.

My metaphor is lacking in that tornado response is normally reactive and temporary. Response to violent crime disasters must be reactive and proactive, systematic and ongoing.

A pilot project in one crime-ridden neighborhood might be a good start, although the ugly politics would be a test of leadership. Divide and conquer. I suggest this because we seem paralyzed by the problem's persistence. We need leaders who believe it doesn't have to be this way just because it has been this way for so long.

The Derek Olivier Research Institute at Arkansas Baptist University highlighted by Rex could help shape the disaster response. We need stronger families in those neighborhoods, but saying so is often just a denial of public responsibility. It will take a lot of money, time, patience and cooperation by public agencies and private entities.

P.S. A newspaper campaign to promote an adequately funded collaborative response to violent crime disasters would be Pulitzer-worthy. Get on that, Rex.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville



